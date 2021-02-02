Friendable’s Fan Pass Live Streaming Platform Sets New Single-Month Record as New Artist Sign-Ups Soar Past 300 in January 2021, a 354% Increase Over December 2020

/EIN News/ -- Growth is translating to additional social media reach, content engagement and Apple App Store ranking spikes, earning Fan Pass a ranking of 718 among U.S. top-grossing apps, entertainment category, on Feb. 1, 2021 @ noon PST (Source: Appfigures.com & Pocket Gamer.biz)



CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce its latest results, activity and growth data related to artist sign-ups and registrations on the Company’s Fan Pass live streaming artist platform.

As January 2021 is now in the books, Fan Pass recorded its largest number of inquiries and overall artist sign-ups on the platform, totaling 318 for January 2021. This number represents an increase of 248 new sign-ups (up from 70 in December 2020), representing 354% growth in a one-month or 30-day period. This brings the total number of artist sign-ups to 1,072 since the platform was launched on July 24, 2020.

“With each week that passes, our platform continues to show more traction, including our Facebook reach rising 30%, engagement up 317% and page likes up 85%. Additionally, Instagram reach is showing a rise of 116% for January 2021, and content interactions are telling us an even bigger story, as they are up 337% in the last seven days alone. Together, these statistics and metrics are invigorating our team’s efforts to vet upgrades or new features, enhance service offerings, and continue looking for innovative ways of making it easy for our artists to monetize their talents with Fan Pass,” said Friendable, Inc. CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr.

“Our team is excited for 2021, as we are focused on scaling on all fronts. We are confident in our abilities to increase revenues through performance, execution and capital raising efforts that will facilitate our expansion, acquisition and overall growth strategy,” Rositano added.

For more information and to support Fan Pass artists, download the Fan Pass app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable Inc. (FDBL) is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on connecting and engaging users through its proprietary mobile and desktop applications. Launched July 24, 2020, the Company’s flagship offering is designed to help artists engage with their fans around the world and earn revenue while doing so. The Live Streaming platform supports artists at all levels, providing exclusive artist content "channels," live event streaming, promotional support, fan subscriptions and custom merchandise designs, all of which are revenue streams for each artist.

With Fan Pass, artists can offer exclusive content channels to their fans, who can simply use their smartphones to gain access to their favorite artists as well as an all-access pass, giving them access to all artists on the platform. Additionally, the Fan Pass team will deploy social broadcasters to capture exclusive VIP experiences, interviews and behind-the-scenes content featuring their favorite artists – all available to fan subscribers for free on a trial basis. Thereafter, subscriptions are billed monthly at $3.99, or about the cost of downloading a couple of songs, providing VIP access at a fraction of the cost of traditional face-to-face meetups.

Friendable Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures. For more information about the company, visit www.Friendable.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The Company’s iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

