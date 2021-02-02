Vivun Announces Successful Completion of SOC 2 Type 2 Audit and ISO 27001

Velocity in Enterprise Customer Adoption Motivated Vivun to Achieve World-Class Compliance and Security Framework; Company Also Hired Its First Chief Information Security Officer, Jamie Brown

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivun, the world’s first platform for PreSales, today announced it successfully completed its 2021 Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit, meaning that the company's existing information security practices, policies, procedures and operations meet the rigorous SOC 2 Trust Principles for security, confidentiality and availability.

Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 security compliance highlights the company's operational excellence and underscores its ability and commitment to keeping sensitive client data safe. In addition to achieving this internationally recognized standard, Vivun also achieved ISO 27001 and hired Jamie Brown as its first Chief Information Security Officer.



"SOC 2 Type 2 as well as ISO 27001 certifications are widely considered to be leading benchmarks for enterprise data security. Successful completion of these audits proves our ability to deliver an enterprise-grade PreSales solution that exceeds customer expectations when it comes to safeguarding their data," stated John Bruce, Vivun cofounder and CTO. “I’m also thrilled to welcome Jamie Brown to the Vivun executive team, who brings with him exceptional experience and leadership from his roles at Bridgewater Associates as well as the Department of Defense.”



Vivun created Hero to transform the way business to business (B2B) companies go to market. In addition to providing sophisticated tools for PreSales management, Hero keeps product and sales teams aligned, identifying in-demand product features and automatically alerting salespeople when new product releases could bring opportunities back to life. Vivun’s platform is used by major enterprise organizations such as Autodesk, Okta, Cloudera and Dell. These household names can rest assured that Vivun has taken extraordinary measures to protect the sanctity of their data.

More about SOC Certification



Service Organization and Controls (SOC) are assurance reports, which provide an industry-wide acknowledgement that a company adheres to trust service principles. These principles and controls are set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). SOC reports deliver valuable information for clients and partners enabling them to assess the quality of security provided by service providers such as Vivun. Areas reported on include:



Security: Information and systems are protected against unauthorized access, unauthorized disclosure of information and damage to systems that could compromise the availability, integrity, confidentiality and privacy of information or systems and affect the entity's ability to meet its objectives.



Availability: Information and systems are available for operation and use to meet the entity's objectives.



Processing Integrity: System processing is complete, valid, accurate, timely and authorized to meet the entity's objectives.



Confidentiality: Information designated as confidential is protected to meet the entity's objectives.



Privacy: Personal information is collected, used, retained, disclosed and disposed to meet the entity's objectives.



More About the ISO 27001 Standard



ISO 27001 is a globally recognized standard for the establishment and certification of an information security management system (ISMS). The standard specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, operating, monitoring, reviewing, maintaining and improving a documented ISMS within the context of the organization’s overall business risks. It sets forth a risk-based approach that focuses on adequate and proportionate security controls that protect information assets and give confidence to interested parties.

About Vivun

Vivun is the world’s first AI-powered platform for PreSales, unleashing their strategic potential and creating a seamless interlock between sales and product. Using Hero™ by Vivun, organizations increase forecast accuracy by leveraging the technical conscience of every deal, find revenue by reviving dormant opportunities and deliver winning products by tapping into the collective insights from the field. Vivun works with startups like Harness and Fivetran, growth companies like Seismic and Okta and global enterprises like Autodesk and Dell. Visit vivun.com to learn more and request a demo.

Media Contact

Chris Ulbrich

Firebrand Communications

T – 415 848 9175

E – vivun@firebrand.marketing