Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s THE OUTPOST Wins Outstanding Song – Independent Film at Hollywood Music In Media Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s THE OUTPOST won “Outstanding Song – Independent Film” at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards this week. The win went to the song “Everybody Cries” written by Rod Lurie, Larry Groupé and Rita Wilson and performed by Rita Wilson. The critically acclaimed film was also named one of the “Top Ten Independent Films” by the 111-year-old prestigious voting group, National Board of Review.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Rod Lurie (The Contender, The Last Castle) and adapted by Oscar-nominated screenwriting duo Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson (The Fighter) from Jake Tapper’s best-selling nonfiction book The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor , the real-life military thriller stars Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones, Orlando Bloom, Jack Kesy, Cory Hardrict, Taylor John Smith, Jacob Scipio, and Milo Gibson.

Screen Media Ventures, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, released THE OUTPOST on July 3rd and the film quickly shot to #1 on several VOD platforms after its debut, including Amazon, iTunes, GooglePlay, Spectrum and FandangoNOW, where it remained in the #1 spot for three weeks. THE OUTPOST remained at the top of the charts throughout the summer and resurfaced as #1 on iTunes in September. It is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 92% rating.

In this military thriller, a tiny unit of U.S. soldiers, alone at the remote Combat Outpost Keating, located deep in the valley of three mountains in Afghanistan, battles to defend against an overwhelming force of Taliban fighters in a coordinated attack. The Battle of Kamdesh, as it was known, was the bloodiest American engagement of the Afghan War in 2009 and Bravo Troop 3-61 CAV became one of the most decorated units of the 19-year conflict.

Three soldiers who fought at COP Keating appear in the film including Medal of Honor recipient Ty Carter (whom Caleb Landry Jones portrays). THE OUTPOST was produced and financed by Millennium Media with producers Paul Merryman, Paul Tamasy, Marc Frydman, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger, Les Weldon and Yariv Lerner; and executive produced by Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Rob Van Norden, Boaz Davidson, John Kalafatis, Tommy Vlahopoulos, Joanna Kalafatis, Jake Tapper, Eric Johnson and Andrey Georgiev.

