In Light of the Global Water Crisis, Two Green Tech Companies Announce the BlueTech Alliance for Water Generation

Under the banner The BlueTech Alliance, Energy And Water Development Corp (OTCQB:EAWD) and ENVELON UG, a producer and engineering service provider for solar panels, have signed a comprehensive agreement for production of so-called Solar Powered Atmospheric Water Towers (eAWGT).



The Solar Powered Atmosphere Water Generation Towers (eAWGT), a stand-alone but also building attached the Solar block, sizes 10 meters long wide, 8 meters high, and would be able to generate 10,000 Liters of water per day, completely independent of use of ground water or fossil fuels.



According to the World Water Council, the tripling of the world’s population in the 20th century increased the use of renewable water resources six-fold. This growth and the increased industrialization and urbanization, has resulted as an increasing demand for water, even in developed and high income countries, which tend to use more water for energy generation and industry, for example the water supply for Tesla’s upcoming factory in Germany, which has been a topic of concern for some residents of nearby communities and for TESLA itself. The eAWGT represents an immediate and sustainable solution for the water crisis in the manufacturing industry and we are pleased to find a partner in Germany that provides the know-how and technology for solar energy generation, Ralph Hofmeier – CEO of EAWD stated. This alliance helps us to further develop our products and to deliver the requested volume of water and energy generation products for the worldwide demand, Mr. Hofmeier concluded.

ENVELON UG is a producer and engineering service provider for solar panels that are typically used for the building envelope of public buildings, office and/or big residential buildings. With the BlueTech Alliance, ENVELON UG starts to transfer its technology to a variety of applications, now including the Self-Sufficient Energy Powered Atmosphere Water Generation Systems (eAWGs), as well as this new development of building-attached eAWGT, Mr. Jochen Weick, Founder and CEO of ENVELON UG, stated. With the establishment of the BlueTech Alliance with EAWD, we extend our product range in the segment of infrastructure technology, engineering and services for projects; we are looking forward to seeing the first serial products to be built in Hamburg, Mr. Weick concluded.

About Energy and Water Development (OTCQB:EAWD).

Energy and Water Development Corporation is a green-tech engineering solution company focused on delivering water and energy to extreme environments. The Company offers design, construction, maintenance, and specialty consulting services to private companies, government entities and non-government organizations (NGOs). EAWD builds water and energy systems out of already-existing, proven technologies, utilizing their technical know-how to customize solutions to their clients’ needs. The Company’s website is: www.eawctechnologies.com

About ENVELON UG.

ENVELON is German-based producer and engineering service provider for fully integrated solutions for the building envelope. According to the company´s mission, “Turn on the building envelope,” ENVELON´s product MATERIA is an active facade material that can replace classic building material without comprising on the esthetical quality. The main applications are public building, commercial and office buildings as well as big residential buildings. In cooperation with its wide-ranged network of companies ENVELON delivers full solutions including turn-key solutions for solar facades. For more details, visit www.envelon.de

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “should,” “intend,” “estimate,” “projects,” variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company’s filings.

