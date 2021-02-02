R1 RCM Ranked #1 by KLAS for Ambulatory Revenue Cycle Management Services

/EIN News/ -- Customers rank R1 as Best in KLAS® in prestigious annual survey

CHICAGO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM), a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management (“RCM”) services to healthcare providers, announced today that the company was recognized as Best in KLAS® for Ambulatory RCM Services in the 2021 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report.

The ‘Best in KLAS®’ designation recognizes R1 as a leader in its market segment. The report aggregates feedback from thousands of healthcare providers across the country to determine top-performing health technology vendor solutions based on the value customers receive from the companies evaluated – a recognition of their outstanding efforts to help healthcare professionals deliver better patient care and improve operational performance.

R1 provides end-to-end ambulatory RCM solutions for hospital-led and independent physician groups, leveraging proprietary technology, leadership and operational excellence to deliver improved patient financial outcomes, as well as easier access and convenience. In turn, R1’s revenue cycle management platform also delivers proven financial results such as reduced cost to collect and increased net patient revenue.

The following are provider quotes from KLAS that support R1’s top ranking:

"I like everything about R1 RCM's services. They do what they say they are going to do, they deliver on their promises, and they are reliable. Those things are rare. There are businesses that promise clients things and then don't deliver. R1 RCM doesn't do that. When they say they are going to do something, they will get it done. When R1 RCM makes projections about revenue impact, their numbers, even their estimates, tend to be very good and reliable. Our account manager is very responsive. There isn't much more that I could want from R1 RCM. They do what they say they are going to do, and they do it well. They are responsive when we have questions.” – Physician, 2020





“R1 RCM has been a phenomenal partner to help us look at strategies around how we keep the cash flow going. We expected some impact with cash; we set targets collectively as a health ministry, and we hit them. That gives me some assurance that we all have been at the table working through things.” – Vice President, 2020



R1 also was recognized in the KLAS Vendor Performance in Response to the COVID-19 Crisis research report earlier this year, as a vendor who scored highly in both overall customer satisfaction and management of COVID-19.

“It is an honor to be Best in KLAS, as it validates our commitment to our customers,” said Joe Flanagan, president and chief executive officer at R1. “Receiving this award and the COVID-19 recognition from KLAS signifies the value our customers place in our proprietary technology, our services and the partnership we provide – attributes that are core to our mission and how we operate as a company.”

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM is a leading provider of technology-enabled RCM services which transform and solve revenue cycle performance challenges across hospitals, health systems and group physician practices. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

About KLAS

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world’s healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, statements about future events and relationships, plans, future growth, and future performance, are forward-looking statements. These statements are often identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “designed,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “would,” and similar expressions or variations, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events as of the date hereof and any forward-looking statements contained herein should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. Subsequent events and developments, including actual results or changes in our assumptions, may cause our views to change. While we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions, projections, or expectations prove incorrect, actual results, performance, financial condition, or events may vary materially and adversely from those anticipated, estimated, or expected. Our actual results and outcomes could differ materially from those included in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and any other periodic reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Atif Rahim

R1 RCM Inc.

312.324.5476

investorrelations@r1rcm.com