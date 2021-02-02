Usio Continues to be the Bankruptcy Software Industry’s PayFac Platform of Choice

With Signing of NextChapter, Usio’s Proprietary Technology Becomes Payment Platform of Choice for Two of Industry’s Top Three Largest Bankruptcy Software Developers

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with NextChapter, a leading developer of legal software that provides attorneys with an efficient, intuitive and affordable application to help them better serve their bankruptcy clients. With the addition of NextChapter, two of the three largest bankruptcy legal software developers have now chosen Usio and its Payfac-in-a-Box™ technology as their electronic payments solution provider.



Greg Carter, Senior Vice President of Payment Facilitation at Usio, said, “We are extremely pleased to have entered into this partnership with NextChapter. As our latest legal software partnership, this agreement further illustrates how legal software developers are increasingly adopting our proprietary Payfac-in-a-Box solution as the industry’s preferred payments technology. NextChapter will leverage Usio’s Payment Facilitation platform to provide an integrated payment experience to the thousands of bankruptcy law practices they support. The legal software industry remains a key focus of our growth initiatives, and the addition of NextChapter clearly indicates that our payments technology is viewed as a valuable asset by these dynamic and forward-thinking institutions.”

Janine Sickmeyer, CEO of NextChapter, said, "Partnering with Usio provides an incredible opportunity for our attorneys and their clients. With the payment integration, NextChapter attorneys can securely process client payments online using our bankruptcy software through a client-facing portal. This is a game-changer for NextChapter users because it makes it possible to collect legal fees faster and with ease while maintaining compliance and generating more revenue for their firm."

About NextChapter

NextChapter transforms the messy and complicated process of preparing bankruptcy forms into a streamlined, easy-to-use app. Built by former paralegal and tech entrepreneur, Janine Sickmeyer, NextChapter’s secure, online web application allows attorneys and their staff to prepare Chapters 7, 11, 12, and 13 bankruptcy cases using automated workflows, integrations, client texting, hearing schedulers, client intake portals, case management tools, firm customizations, and more. Additionally, NextChapter goes beyond bankruptcy law with document assembly and case management for all practice areas. Based in Columbus, OH, NextChapter was founded in 2013, launched in 2016, and acquired by Fastcase in 2019. For more information, follow NextChapter on Twitter at @NextChapterBK or visit nextchapterbk.com .

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, integrated software vendors, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas, and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

Websites: www.usio.com, www.singularpayments.com, www.payfacinabox.com, www.akimbocard.com, www.ficentive.com, and www.totalims.com. Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule,” and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the economy, risks related to the realization of the anticipated opportunities from the IMS acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new tax legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect the Company’s businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. The Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

