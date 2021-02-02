Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Green Thumb Industries to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call on March 17, 2021

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ Dispensaries, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 5:00 pm ET following the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after market close.

The earnings conference call may be accessed by dialing 877-273-8145 (Toll-Free) or 647-689-5400 (International) with conference ID: 8054618. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Green Thumb’s website at https://investors.gtigrows.com and will be archived for replay.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise™. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 97 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs over 2,300 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. The company was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business and MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

Media Contact:  Investor Contact:
Linda Marsicano Jennifer Dooley
VP, Corporate Communications Chief Strategy Officer
lmarsicano@gtigrows.com  InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com 
773-354-2004 310-622-8257

Source: Green Thumb Industries

 


