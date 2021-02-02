Trex Company Named to Forbes’ List of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies

Outdoor Living Leader Recognized by Leading Business Magazine

/EIN News/ -- WINCHESTER, Va., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trex Company has been named to Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies. The composite decking and outdoor living leader ranked #12 overall on this year’s list of 100 companies.



“We are honored to be recognized by Forbes and to be named among such an impressive roster of companies,” said Bryan Fairbanks, president and CEO of Trex Company. “This recognition is not only a testament to our brand and products but to the dedicated members of our Trex team across the country and around the world. Trex is a big brand managed by a group of smart, innovative and hardworking people. We have amazing employees and a fantastic culture where every single individual contributes to our continued success and to earning this type of recognition.”

Since the mid-1990s, Trex has invented and revolutionized the composite decking category with its lineup of low-maintenance, high-performance, eco-friendly products that have fundamentally changed the way people live outdoors. For more than 25 years, the company has focused on product innovation, operational excellence and partnerships with outstanding channel partners and contractors – always with an eye on “engineering what’s next in outdoor living.”

Today, Trex is the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing and a leader in outdoor living with an extensive product selection that includes everything from decking, railing, lighting and deck drainage to fire and water features, pergolas, lattice, outdoor kitchen components and outdoor furniture. Beyond products for the residential market, Trex also serves the commercial and contract building arenas through its Trex Commercial Products division, which engineers architectural railing systems and custom staging solutions for all types of venues. During the past decade, Trex Company has transformed into a $817 million revenue manufacturer (over the 12 months ending Sept. 30, 2020) with more than 1,500 employees, industry-leading brand recognition, and unsurpassed channel placement in more than 6,700 retail outlets across more than 40 countries worldwide.

Forbes’ list of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies was compiled using data from FactSet, which evaluates companies with market values between $2 billion and $10 billion. Companies must have a share price of at least $5 and track positive sales growth over the prior 12 months to be considered. The rankings are based on a.) earnings growth and sales growth for the latest 12 months and over the past 5 years, b.) one-year and five-year return on equity, and c.) 52-week total return.

For more information about Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies, visit www.forbes.com/lists/best-mid-cap-companies/#265be33e59e1. To learn more about Trex, visit Trex.com.

About Trex Company, Inc.

Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX] is the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

