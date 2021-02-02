Meridian’s Air-Dryable Master Mixes Replace Lyophilization in the Manufacturing of Molecular Assays

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO), a leading global provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, announced today that it has developed a series of innovative and high performing master mixes designed for manufacturing room-temperature stable molecular diagnostic assays that do not require lyophilization. The conventional approach to manufacture room-temperature stable molecular assay is lyophilization, which is expensive, time consuming, and requires expertise and sophisticated equipment. Meridian’s new air-dryable master mixes for DNA/RNA detection replace the need for lyophilization with a fast, simple and inexpensive oven-drying procedure.



A unique advantage of Meridian’s air-dryable master mixes is their ability to effectively preserve the performance and integrity of the enzymes throughout the oven-drying process. Meridian’s air-dryable master mixes also exhibit higher tolerance to PCR inhibitors, when compared to lyophilized or liquid-formats, regardless of the sample type (e.g., urine, stool, blood, saliva, waste water, plant, etc.) In addition, air-dryable master mixes are ideal for molecular assays that require multiplexing or are price sensitive.

Lourdes Weltzien, PhD, Executive Vice President – Life Science commented, “Air-dryable master mixes create a paradigm shift for molecular assay manufacturers. Room-temperature stable assays can now be created with an optimized master mix that can be oven-dried on site. Manufacturers can save time, reduce cost, and control their entire manufacturing workflow, while delivering the same or better performance as compared to other assay-formats. Our air-dryable master mixes are designed to work with fast protocols, saving time and cost in delivering a diagnosis.”

Morey Setareh, PhD, Sr. Director – Life Science Sales & Marketing added, “To simplify the use of our air-dryable master mixes, we created high concentration mixes in a single tube format for DNA/RNA detection. In addition to molecular testing for human diagnostics, other industries such as agriculture, food, environmental, forensics and animal testing can reduce manufacturing costs while maintaining high assay performance.”

Meridian is committed to suppling innovative solutions to the diagnostic industry to simplify and accelerate development of superior diagnostic assays. For more information on partnering with Meridian Bioscience, please visit https://meridianlifescience.com/air-dryable-mixes or email lourdes.weltzien@meridianlifescience.com.

About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world.

Meridian’s shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridian’s website address is www.meridianbioscience.com.

