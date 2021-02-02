Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Announces Shadow Gaming-GGToor.com January Tournament Results

/EIN News/ -- Thomasville, Georgia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, is excited to announce its last two January tournament results.



The last two tournaments in January were great for participation; the Smite Game tournament started with over thirty teams facing off in a best of three, single elimination bracket. Many teams came in eager for a fight in this 5v5 conquest brawl and to claim their piece of the $500 USD prize pool!

Throughout the tournament, one team had the heart of the Twitch Stream. Team IKEA and their famous Jungler LAMP with his mighty Fenrir was quite the hot topic within the stream. IKEA did not have an easy path to the finals, but made it there with some great plays, including winning their first quarter-finals game with an unexpected rush of the Titan.

Meanwhile, Anti Sata Gaming made their way to the finals dropping only one game the entire weekend, in their Semi Finals match, where they had to really show what they could do against Jmac Tierlist. These two teams were quite exceptional. Jmac Tierlist showed great promise in rising through the brackets, but Anti Sata Gaming was able to find a way to edge them out and take the series, knocking Team Jmac Tierlist out of contention for first – they had to settle for taking third.

After playing for hours, Team IKEA and Team ASG were finally able to face off against one another for the grand prize. IKEA put up a good fight but proved unable to overcome the well-executed game plan of Team Anti Sata Gaming, dropping the series 2-0, and Team ASG was crowned the first winner of the GGtoor Smite Conquest Tournament #1!

With GGToor / Shadow Gaming support providing a tasty prize pool of $600, some of Europe’s top teams were coaxed out of their post-season hiatus, and others took the opportunity to try out new contenders. As the event began to unfold it seemed likely that FAINT gaming would be the top dogs. They certainly proved their worth against Bus Crew, but we are getting ahead of ourselves here. First Bus Crew had to stand up to the might of Mongi Mode.

Mongi Mode went into their match guns full blazing. joseph_ (a.k.a. Yak) provided the main killing force with round after round of impossible pipes; despite this, the coordinated efforts of Bus Crew enabled them to get two points on the board before Mongi Mode even had one. Cp_snakewater would finally fall to Bus Crew 6:2, with both Cuby and unikeko having a crack at cheeky back caps.

Next to try their hands and snake water were Virtus.bro and New Team. Billed as Soldier vs. Soldier match of nubbi (for New Team) and Dwo (for Virtus.bro) they were expected to light the way for each of their teams. New Team pushed hard into last on their first attack, but an off class to Heavy by lanzer saw a perfect repel leading to a complete wipe. Two points on the board later, New Team were playing on the back foot. It was as if a switch were clicked on, and New Team suddenly started taking the trades, oh and yes, nubbi got his obligatory meme spoon kill - the closest match so far! Dwo caused the distraction that ultimately led to the 3:2 final score.

Next up FAINT finally gets to face off against Bus Crew. Old friends or foes, the result of this one would put one team on top seed for the next day. Both started off playing cautiously, feeling each other out. A little better coordinated, Bus Crew seemed to have an early edge. They collapsed on Vox’s heavy and not even Yeehaw could stop the onslaught. Emboldened by the victory, an early but tragically empty uber for Martin left them open to FAINT’s retaliation, tying the score. Next time round, Mak’s pipes caused Martin to drop on mid and Bus Crew never seemed to fully recover - YeeHaw creating all the space, as Scout and as Sniper, went on a five-kill streak - leaving the final tally at 6:1 to FAINT.

Along with our eight team Invite division, we were able to host both Open and Newbie Groups, allowing for a B-tournament on day two. Our admins Heny and DCS went above and beyond to ensure that everyone was ready for the matches, taking the stress on their own backs so everyone else could have fun, even finding time to cast an Open match. (eepily’s Pirate Doggo vs. joe the brave’s Vegan Chaos)

Day two brought the finals into focus. Eepily, having lost his Round of 16 match against new team, stepped up to the oche and commentated the next match with Lucky; Virtus.bro vs. mongi mode. A return to snakewater had constant pressure on last by Loopy and Yak, but it was Lanzer’s snipe on tiram that led mongi mode is first push to fail. Dwo’s positioning got them their first point, the second came soon after. That would have been that had Loopey not managed to get a foot on last with 20 seconds to spare.

The second map was far more conclusive with Ascent running riot over FAINT. As a “best of five” FAINT needed to pull something out of the bag to even remain in the running. Map three, granary, was the stage for their comeback. Opti was on point with some beautiful air action but it was YeeHaw who would win the day. You can expect to see this map feature in a few frag videos for sure. Watch out for an absolute stonker on last! For the first time in forever a Grand Final did not end in a sweep! FAINT was fighting back as Gully kicked off, but it was Kaper that took the first point for Ascent, Mak’s premature det leaving the cap point defenseless. As the cracks began to show, papi was free with his rockets. A failed last push by FAINT when they were 3:0 down would have broken a lesser team. Even after a wonderful airshot by Hugo, popping Connor high in the air, FAINT never had enough in the tank to bring it to the fifth map. 4:2 the final score, Ascent emerged as the worthy winners of GGToor Locked(down) and Loaded #1.

Mia Christian, Co Organizer, said, “We had a great response from players and chat was on fire for both days. After fourteen hours of gaming, everyone left wanting more! Thanks to GGToor for sticking with us, bending with the community’s request, and helping us to make the best cup of 2021 so far.”

