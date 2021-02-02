Artelo Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Trinity College Dublin to Investigate ART27.13 for the Treatment of Cancer Cachexia

/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) today embarks on a collaboration with researchers from Trinity College Dublin to investigate pre-clinical models of human cancer cachexia, a wasting syndrome that affects up to 80% of all cancer patients and is believed to hasten death in this population.



Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics that modulate endogenous signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system (which is composed of neurotransmitters active in the central nervous system). The Trinity team, led by Richard Porter, Associate Professor in Trinity’s School of Biochemistry & Immunology, will work with Artelo’s peripherally restricted cannabinoid receptor agonist, ART27.13, in preclinical models of human cancer cachexia.

Dr. Richard K. Porter, stated, “I am excited to partner with Artelo to expand the research around ART27.13 for the treatment of cachexia. Cachexia, or wasting syndrome, causes metabolic abnormalities resulting in muscle protein loss that is often present in patients with advanced cancer. Even though cancer induced cachexia has very significant clinical consequences, there is unfortunately a limited amount of research surrounding the pre-clinical mechanisms leading to the syndrome. As a result, I believe this is a very important and exciting area of research as there is the potential of a significant impact on patients’ quality of life during a very vulnerable time in their lives.”

“We are delighted to enter into a collaboration with Trinity College Dublin, as this research will be key to advancing our understanding of ART27.13’s breadth of activity and helping us guide future clinical development for this program,” affirmed Gregory Gorgas, Artelo President & Chief Executive Officer. “Dr. Porter has over 30 years of research experience and is an expert in metabolism and bioenergetics. Our goal is to combine this data with the results of our ongoing clinical research in cancer anorexia, which we believe will increase our understanding of potential indications and may enhance future licensing and partnering discussions around ART27.13.”

In Phase 1 single dose studies in healthy volunteers and a multiple ascending dose study in individuals with chronic low back pain conducted by the previous sponsor, AstraZeneca, ART27.13 exhibited an attractive pharmacokinetic and absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion profile and was well tolerated within the target exposure range. It also exhibited dose-dependent and potentially clinically meaningful increases in body weight. Artelo is now advancing the ART27.13 program with the Cancer Appetite Recovery Study (CAReS), a Phase 1b/2a study in patients with cancer related anorexia.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting endogenous signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is rapidly advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, PTSD, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company’s product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management’s current beliefs and assumptions. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our ability to raise additional capital in the future. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

