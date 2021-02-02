ZAGENO Announces Appointment of Chris Wasley as Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BERLIN, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGENO, a leading enterprise marketplace solution connecting eCommerce to life science, today announced Chris Wasley’s appointment as its Chief Financial Officer.



For ZAGENO, Chris brings a deep business finance background as a former investment banker with particular expertise in scaling companies, fundraising, and cash management from his time at Tesla.

Chris arrives to ZAGENO following senior leadership roles in the energy sector, including as CFO at Metrus Energy, where he built and deployed cash management strategies to secure and maintain growth and increase return-on-investment for the company. During his time at high-growth companies such as Tesla and SolarCity, he focused on capital markets and financial product strategy. As such, Chris brings extensive capital raising experience, which complements his investment banking background with San Francisco area firms, Raymond James, and Cowen and Company.

“As ZAGENO grows, so does its need for capital structure and business model expansion,” said Florian Wegener, Co-Founder and CEO of ZAGENO. “As such, Chris will be instrumental in helping ZAGENO accelerate its growth and value to shareholders.”

ZAGENO and its people are recipients of several recent industry accolades. These include recognition by EY as a finalist for Entrepreneur Of The Year ® 2020 New England , a distinct honor as a Top 25 Women Leader in Biotechnology of 2020 by The Healthcare Technology Report, and the 2020 Life Science recipient eCommerce Global Customer Value Leadership Award from Frost and Sullivan.

