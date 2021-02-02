Noblegen has been awarded the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, furthering its mission to help create a balanced ecosystem by solving the environmental and nutritional challenges of our global food system.

Noblegen’s game-changing plant-based ingredient platform has been recognized by the Solar Impulse Foundation as an affordable and efficient solution to the Global Food Crisis

/EIN News/ -- PETERBOROUGH, Ontario, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblegen Inc. (“Noblegen"), an advanced digital biology company, was attributed the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label following an assessment performed by external independent experts and based on verified standards. It is thereby joining the #1000solutions challenge, an initiative by the Solar Impulse Foundation to select solutions that meet high standards in profitability and sustainability and present them to decision-makers to fast-track their implementation.



“We are thrilled to receive the Solar Impulse Efficient Solution Label for our protein products,” said Adam Noble, CEO and Founder of Noblegen, “The food system as we know it today will not be able to feed the world by 2050. If we continue to abuse the Earth’s resources the way we have been, there will be no preventing Global Warming. Cultivating sustainable, scalable and efficient food sources is the key to solving the Climate Crisis. Initiatives such as Solar Impulse’s #1000solutions are validating innovative ideas that will change the world and we are grateful to be recognized as a part of the solution.”

To receive the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, Noblegen was assessed by a pool of independent experts according to 5 criteria covering the three main topics of Feasibility, Environmental and Profitability. All labelled solutions are part of the #1000solutions portfolio that will be presented to decision-makers in business and government by Bertrand Piccard, Chairman of the Solar Impulse Foundation. The aim of this initiative is to encourage the adoption of more ambitious environmental targets and fast-track the implementation of these solutions on a large scale.

Noblegen offers a vertical fermentation solution that leverages Euglena gracilis, a microorganism with both plant and animal characteristics, to naturally upgrade its own biology to create an efficient closed-loop solution. They produce complete, non-animal, affordable protein, carbohydrate, and lipid ingredients by leveraging locally sourced starch inputs such as corn and cassava.

At scale, their protein produces 87% less greenhouse gas emissions than the weighted average of animal-based protein emissions, it uses 88% less land than competing protein sources, and 88% less water than egg protein per ton of protein produced. Noblegen’s solution offers similar protein content and characteristics as traditional animal protein without the adverse environmental effects caused by industrial agriculture.

Along with their ingredients, Noblegen has a robust finished food product demonstration pipeline with the ability to produce egg alternatives, meat and fish analogues, and dairy analogues. As well as many different nutritionally enhanced products such as; bars, granola, crisps, ready-to-make beverages, gummies, and more.

Noblegen is also working with global development groups on different projects around the world with the intent to help developing countries enhance their nutrition and improve their well-being. The ability to naturally enhance staple starch ingredients with protein has the potential to transform regions of the world that are typically undernourished while simultaneously addressing major global challenges such as deforestation caused by industrial agriculture and the overuse of water, land, and energy.

About Noblegen

Noblegen is an advanced digital biology company that makes unique protein, carbohydrate, and oil ingredients from a single microorganism called Euglena gracilis. Noblegen, founded in 2013, is dedicated to increasing global accessibility of sustainably produced, healthy ingredients. The company currently employs over 60 people at its Peterborough, Ontario location. To request a sample of our Protein-Rich Euglena Flour, or Euglena Beta-Glucan Isolate visit www.noblegen.com/contact .

About the Solar Impulse Foundation

The Solar Impulse Foundation is dedicated to accelerating the implementation of clean and profitable solutions. Moreover, the Foundation is helping decision-makers in businesses and governments to achieve their environmental targets and adopt more ambitious energy policies, which are necessary to pull these solutions to market. A way to carry the success of the first solar-powered flight around the world further.

About the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label

One of the first labels for positive impact businesses bringing together protection of the environment and financial viability, the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label is attributed following an assessment performed by external independent experts. In collaboration with renowned institutions, solutions applying for the label must go through a neutral methodology based on verified standards. This label serves as an award for clean and profitable solutions.



Associative Links:

www.noblegen.com

www.twitter.com/noblegeninc

www.solarimpulse.com/efficient-solutions/noblegen-protein

Contact:

Bryan Reid

communications@noblegen.com

Communications Coordinator

Noblegen Inc.

705-748-1108