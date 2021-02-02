IBI Group Announces Acquisition of Peters Energy Solutions

/EIN News/ -- Renewable energy consulting practice strengthens firm’s energy management business and supports its strategic objectives



TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global design and technology firm, IBI Group Inc. (TSX: IBG) (“IBI” or the “Company”), announced today that it has completed the purchase of Alberta-based Peters Energy Solutions Inc. (“Peters Energy”), (the “Acquisition”). Peters Energy is a consulting firm focused on renewable energy solutions including solar, wind and energy storage, and the environmental, regulatory and economic considerations of planning, designing and delivering green energy solutions. The Acquisition complements IBI’s existing energy management business and augments the firm’s work in sustainable community development.

“The unique capabilities of Peters Energy will not only allow us to strengthen our client relationships, but also to leverage our skillset in the development of sustainable technologies to advance our energy management offerings — furthering both our technology-driven strategic direction, and our environmental goals to reduce GHG,” said IBI Group CEO, Scott Stewart. “I’m very pleased to welcome the Peters Energy team to IBI and look forward to broadening our energy management footprint across our network of clients.”

With 1,000 megawatts of new generation projects under contract in Alberta, Peters Energy is at the forefront of solar project development within the province. In addition to its renewable energy focus, the firm also works in the natural gas sector with both producers and consumers of electricity. Its clients include Canadian, American and European renewable power companies, Indigenous groups, irrigation districts, and electric distribution cooperatives.

“I’m excited to join the IBI team to expand our technical capabilities and be able to more comprehensively serve our client base. When I reflect on the legacy of Peters Energy, it gives me great pride to have played a role in the rapidly evolving electric utilities industry, and to have made an impact in helping to reduce costs while increasing the industry’s diversity of sources and services,” said Peters Energy CEO, Joe Peters.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a technology-driven design firm with global architecture, engineering, planning, and technology expertise spanning over 60 offices and 2,700 professionals around the world. For nearly 50 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities thrive when designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow IBI Group on LinkedIn and Twitter.

