U.S. Payments Forum Announces 2021 Steering Committee

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Payments Forum announced today its 2021 Steering Committee and officers. This leadership is essential in supporting the introduction and implementation of new and emerging payments technologies that help protect the security of, and enhance opportunities for, payment transactions within the U.S.



The Steering Committee members elected as officers in 2021 are:

Chair: Manish Nathwani, SHAZAM

Vice chair: Joe Vasterling, Best Buy Co. Inc.

Treasurer: Keri Crane, Jack Henry & Associates

Secretary: Itai Sela, B2 Payment Solutions

The newly elected or returning 2021 U.S. Payments Forum Steering Committee members are:

Berke Baydu, Mastercard Terry Mahoney, W Capra Consulting Group William Bondar, PNC Bank Oliver Manahan, Infineon Technologies Roberta Braum, Starbucks Steve Mathison, Fiserv Roberto Cardenas, Global Payments Nancy Morgan, Kroger Co. Kristy Cook, Target Manish Nathwani, SHAZAM Keri Crane, Jack Henry & Associates Nick Pisarev, Giesecke+Devrient Maureen Elworthy, JPMorgan Lillie Platko, FIS Carey Ferro, American Express Tom Pouliot, UnionPay Scott Haney, Woodforest National Bank Chris Roberts, Wells Fargo Heather Hatch, PAX Technology Itai Sela, B2 Payment Solutions Simon Hurry, Visa Joe Vasterling, Best Buy Co. Inc. Kara Kazazean, Walmart Kate Weiler, Discover Financial Services

The Steering Committee manages the Forum and guides the priorities and plans of the organization and its working committees – ATM; Card-Not-Present Fraud; Communication and Education; Debit Routing; Mobile and Touchless Payments; Petroleum; Testing and Certification; and Transit Contactless Open Payments. Some of the Forum activities include identifying and providing guidance on implementation challenges, developing best practices for implementation of payments technologies, providing industry education, and creating deliverables such as white papers and webinars for industry stakeholders.

“The driving forces behind Forum projects are our members, and these cross-industry leaders help steer our mission throughout the year,” said Jason Bohrer, director of the U.S. Payments Forum. “We’re proud to have such dedicated individuals to support each and every project, initiative, resource, webinar, education session and event as we work to make payments secure in the U.S. These new and returning members and officers will be extremely valuable to our success as we enter a year of innovation and change for the industry.”

For more information about the Steering Committee and its members, visit http://www.uspaymentsforum.org/about/forum-management/ .

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body focused on supporting the introduction and implementation of new and emerging technologies that protect the security of, and enhance opportunities for payment transactions within the U.S. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on, and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry.

