Six Enterprises Power the Uptime of the Cloud Era with HAProxy Enterprise

Booz Allen Hamilton, Criteo, DoubleVerify, Microsoft Yammer, Placewise and True.NL detail how HAProxy Enterprise supercharges network performance, observability and security

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAProxy Technologies, the company behind the world’s fastest and most widely used software load balancer , introduced a new series of first-hand customer interviews that showcase how HAProxy Enterprise delivers a high-performance web experience. The success story interviews explore how Booz Allen Hamilton, Criteo, DoubleVerify, Microsoft Yammer, Placewise Digital, and True.NL leverage HAProxy Enterprise to power secure and scalable architectures for some of the world’s most demanding web sites and applications.

Customers shared their HAProxy Enterprise success stories through candid, open discussions of how their brands are meeting the ultra high-performance requirements of some of the world's most demanding sites, streamlining the ever-changing application delivery landscape. These interviews and case studies showcase how real users put HAProxy Enterprise into practice to simplify and secure their application delivery architectures.

Read how the latest cloud and container-based solutions are securely deployed to horizontally scale, optimize Kubernetes ingress routing, application acceleration, DDoS, bot management, and web application security:

"So many organizations around the world are facing the same challenges as their web application delivery requirements grow more complex, so it’s invaluable to hear first-hand from the brands that pave the way with technology innovation,” said Dujko Radovnikovic, CEO, HAProxy Technologies. “We're thrilled to have our customers open up and share their stories with HAProxy Technologies products, allowing the market to learn from their success.”

Read all six customer success stories, and learn from new interviews that will continue to publish in the months ahead, at www.haproxy.com/success-stories/ .

