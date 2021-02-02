Six Enterprises Power the Uptime of the Cloud Era with HAProxy Enterprise
Booz Allen Hamilton, Criteo, DoubleVerify, Microsoft Yammer, Placewise and True.NL detail how HAProxy Enterprise supercharges network performance, observability and security
HAProxy Technologies, the company behind the world's fastest and most widely used software load balancer, introduced a new series of first-hand customer interviews that showcase how HAProxy Enterprise delivers a high-performance web experience. The success story interviews explore how Booz Allen Hamilton, Criteo, DoubleVerify, Microsoft Yammer, Placewise Digital, and True.NL leverage HAProxy Enterprise to power secure and scalable architectures for some of the world's most demanding web sites and applications.
Customers shared their HAProxy Enterprise success stories through candid, open discussions of how their brands are meeting the ultra high-performance requirements of some of the world's most demanding sites, streamlining the ever-changing application delivery landscape. These interviews and case studies showcase how real users put HAProxy Enterprise into practice to simplify and secure their application delivery architectures.
Read how the latest cloud and container-based solutions are securely deployed to horizontally scale, optimize Kubernetes ingress routing, application acceleration, DDoS, bot management, and web application security:
Booz Allen Hamilton Modernizing Government Infrastructure with HAProxy Enterprise and Kubernetes -- Booz Allen delivered a scalable and secure Recreation.gov website while modernizing the platform’s architecture with HAProxy Enterprise and the HAProxy Enterprise Kubernetes Ingress Controller. Migrating away from legacy hardware load balancing appliances and WAFs, while maximizing for dynamic scaling, they generated significant cost savings, agility, and confidence in the platform.
Building Criteo’s Service Mesh Infrastructure Consul and HAProxy Enterprise -- Managing millions of requests per second, Criteo gained better performance and security between their microservices by developing a service mesh that uses HAProxy Enterprise as the sidecar load balancer, featuring TLS encryption, fast performance and rate limiting with detailed observability.
The Path from Legacy to the Future – How DoubleVerify Transitioned from F5 to HAProxy Enterprise -- Processing billions of web requests per day, DoubleVerify continued to scale while reducing the astronomical costs of legacy hardware load balancers -- moving to low latency, fault tolerant and cost efficient horizontal scaling with HAProxy.
Building a Service Mesh at Microsoft Yammer with the Power of HAProxy Enterprise -- Building a client-side load balancing solution, Microsoft Yammer moved to the cloud with HAProxy Enterprise to improve resiliency and reliability, increase developer velocity, and assure compliance and security. With more than 60,000 HAProxy Enterprise instances, Microsoft Yammer is handling up to 450,000 requests per second.
PlaceWise Digital Gained Perfect Uptime with HAProxy Enterprise -- Placewise lifts its infrastructure to the next level with massive improvements in network visibility and control that HAProxy has brought to the Placewise network infrastructure.
Empowering True.nl’s Advanced Security Platform with HAProxy Enterprise -- A redesigned True.nl Advanced Security Platform leverages HAProxy Enterprise to immobilize threats at the edge, without sacrificing the performance expected from the Netherland’s leading managed hosting platform.
"So many organizations around the world are facing the same challenges as their web application delivery requirements grow more complex, so it’s invaluable to hear first-hand from the brands that pave the way with technology innovation,” said Dujko Radovnikovic, CEO, HAProxy Technologies. “We're thrilled to have our customers open up and share their stories with HAProxy Technologies products, allowing the market to learn from their success.”
Read all six customer success stories, and learn from new interviews that will continue to publish in the months ahead, at www.haproxy.com/success-stories/.
About HAProxy Technologies
HAProxy Technologies is the company behind HAProxy, the world’s fastest and most widely-used software load balancer. Organizations rapidly deploy HAProxy products to deliver websites and applications with the utmost performance, observability, and security at any scale and in any environment. HAProxy Technologies is headquartered in Waltham, MA, with multiple offices across the US and Europe. Learn more at HAProxy.com.
