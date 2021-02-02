American Cannabis Company, Inc. Announces That It Has Exceeded 100 Retail Distributors Carrying SoHum Living Soils®

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, CO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMJ) (“ACC”), a full-service business-to-business cannabis and hemp consulting solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it has exceeded over one hundred (100) retail distribution channels for its proprietary potting mix, SoHum Living Soils®. Having officially launched the product only a few years ago, the sales team has worked diligently to expand brand awareness and increase the number of avenues by which the soil can be purchased nationally and internationally.



SoHum Living Soils®is a fully amended, pH-buffered growing medium that will continue to disrupt the agricultural markets as a ‘Just Add Water’ super soil, acting to eliminate the human error element from cannabis and non-cannabis crop cultivation. Awarded the High Times S.T.A.S.H Award for “Best Potting Mix”, SoHum Living Soils® was created to combat complex cannabis cultivation strategies as it is a complete living soil that optimizes a plant’s genetic potential. Designed to be ready to use, SoHum Living Soils® is a complete and diverse solution for both indoor and outdoor cultivation, combining the best of modern science and agriculture with traditional expertise and farming practices.

Ellis Smith, co-founder and President of American Cannabis Company, commented: “ACC is excited for the opportunity to have its products available through so many retail channels across the United States as well as in other parts of the world. We have made tremendous efforts to build out the SoHum Living Soils® brand, and it is very rewarding to see these hard efforts pay off. It has taken years to get to this point, and I have spent nearly two decades working with plants in the soil to perfect this blend. It is overwhelming to think about how far this soil brand has come. Having a passion for cannabis and cultivation, I am truly honored to say that we have taken SoHum Living Soils® from its beginnings as a basement-made ‘jambalaya’ mix, all the way to a complex recipe of specific all-natural inputs and micro-life that is manufactured on a commercial scale by one of North America’s largest aggregate soil mixers. We strive to promote the cultivation of clean, ‘cage-fee’ cannabis on all scales, no matter the size of your farm or operation. With this mission in mind, our company will continue to align with new retailers and distributors as we seek to expand national brand recognition and provide our top-tier products to cultivators more locally through our widening network.”

Jon Workman, Vice President of Sales for American Cannabis Company, commented: “To promote our continued track of increased year-over-year sales, our team has made several efforts to increase the availability of SoHum Living Soils® in brick-and-mortar retail stores nationwide. We built out a new, professional sales team to take on product demand while also having the ability to provide top notch customer service. Additionally, we discontinued direct online sales of our soil products to further support our retailers and distributors, and so far, the team has received great feedback. For our distributors on the commercial side, we now offer 2.2-yard spout-bottom totes, which will allow for better ease of use for the large-scale cultivator. The goal for this year is to increase overall retail and distribution presence so that SoHum Living Soils® is offered in every state of the country, and I feel that we will reach our goal soon.”

Those looking to purchaseSoHum Living Soils® can do so by contacting an official distributor or visitingthe SoHum Living Soils® website at www.sohumsoils.com (for store locator, see https://sohumsoils.com/shop-living-soil/#storelocator ).The SoHum Living Soils® potting mix is also available for purchase on the Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon online store platforms.

List of Current SoHum Living Soils® Retail Distributors

Company City State Company City State Fermentables & Homegrown Hobbies North Little Rock AR Pure Natural Depot Maryville MO Sonoma Grow & Smoke Sonoma CA St. Joe Hydro Saint Joseph MO Green Spot Garden Center Alamosa CO St. Louis Hydroponics St. Louis MO Cultivate Denver Denver CO Harvest Tech Billings MT Grow Generation - Trinidad Trinidad CO Harvest Tech Butte MT Green Thumb Hydroponic Supplies North Ft. Myers FL Natural Roots Hydroponics Nashua NH Atlantis Hydroponics Atlanta GA Green Harvest Hydroponics - Plaistow Plaistow NH The Barn Owl Carol Stream IL In Grown Gardens West Lebanon NH Roots Hydroponics Crest Hill IL Turrp Dogg Socorro NM Alsip Home & Nursery * Frankfort IL Grow Generation - Reno Reno NV Bargain Warehouse (You Grow) Galesburg IL Saratoga Organics & Hydroponics Supply Ballston Spa NY River Roots Garden Supplies Moline IL Happy Hydro Buffalo NY Gro Up Gardening Pekin IL Campbell's Indoor Gardening Supplies Bristolville OH Tru Health Care and Wellness Peoria IL The Bubbling Bucket - East Cincinnati OH 815 Gardens & Brewing Rockford IL The Bubbling Bucket - North Cincinnati OH Simple Soil Hydroponics Villa Park IL Happy Shack Afton OK Alsip Home & Nursery St John IN PJ's Plants and Nutrition Ardmore OK New England Hydroponics Auburn Auburn MA GreenLeaf Grower Supply Bartlesville OK Scenic Roots East Sandwich MA Ponics Plus at Hardscape Materials Inc. Bixby OK Easthampton Feed Easthampton MA Mr. Green Grow Supply Broken Arrow OK Project Grow Fairhaven MA Tha Grow Shack Chickasha OK Harvest Moon Foxboro MA Arbuckle Collection LLC Hennepin OK New England Hydroponics Framingham Framingham MA Fortney Farm & Feed Kellyville OK Here We Grow Hadley MA Voodoo Hydro Supply Lawton OK Country Garden Hyannis MA We Grow Oklahoma Norman OK The Grow Hub Littleton MA Canna Tonic Oklahoma City OK New England Hydroponics Marlboro Marlborough MA Grow Generation - OKC Oklahoma City OK Botello Lumber Company Mashpee MA Grow Warehouse Oklahoma Oklahoma City OK Growing Point Garden Supply Methuen MA Hippo Deals Oklahoma City OK Matt's Hydroponics Milford MA Lucky's Grow Supply Oklahoma City OK Green Harvest Hydroponics - Peabody Peabody MA Skunk Grow Supply Owasso OK Berkshire Hydroponics Pittsfield MA Clausing's Seed Center Seminole OK Always Green Hydroponics Plymouth MA ABC Growers Supply Skiatook OK Morrison Home and Garden Plymouth MA Jus Grow Me Hydroponic Grow Supply Tahlequah OK Green Matters Pocasset MA C & G Growmart Tulsa OK New England Hydroponics Seekonk Seekonk MA Grow Generation - Tulsa Tulsa OK New England Hydroponics Southampton * Southampton MA Grow Generation - Tulsa Frankfort Tulsa OK Green Harvest Hydroponics - Tewksbury Tewksbury MA Oklahoma Growers Supply Tulsa OK Matt's Hydroponics Webster MA Skunk Grow Supply Tulsa OK Green Zone Hydroponics Worcester MA Skunk Grow Supply Tulsa OK Grow Depot of Maine - Auburn Auburn ME Pocono Hydroponics Bartonsville PA High Wire Hydroponics Raymond ME Root 22 Hydroponics Garden Center New Alexandria PA The Grow Show Ann Arbor MI Hydro Gardenz Youngford PA Happy Harvesters Hydroponics Burton MI EZ Grow Coventry RI Hydroponic Super Store Burton MI Ocean State Hydroponics Westerly RI Advanced Garden Supply Columbia MO The Urban Garden Columbia SC The Domestic Gardener Columbia MO Healthy Alternatives St. John USVI River Market Hydroponics Independence MO Blue Seal Feeds Inc. Brandon VT GroRoom KC Kansas City MO Garden Supply Guys * Green Bay WI River Market Hydroponics Kansas City MO Hydrohobby Hydroponics Ltd Coventry United Kingdom Year Round Garden Hydroponic Supply Shop * Kansas City MO Hydrobuilder.com (online) The Bud Room Lathrop MO Loudbank.com (online) Simply Hydroponics LLC (online)

*retailers offering local shipping

About American Cannabis Company, Inc.

American Cannabis Company, Inc. offers end-to-end solutions to existing and aspiring participants in the cannabis and hemp industries. We utilize our industry expertise to provide business planning and market assessment services, assist state licensing procurement, create business infrastructure and operational best practices. We are continuing to grow the company by promoting our operational management services and license the American Cannabis Company brand as well as continuing to analyze acquisition opportunities worldwide. American Cannabis Company also developed and owns a portfolio of branded products including: SoHum Living Soils® – Winner of the High Times S.T.A.S.H. Award for “Best Potting Mix,” The Cultivation Cube™ and the High-Density Cultivation System™. American Cannabis Company also designs and provides other industry-specific custom product solutions.

For more information about American Cannabis Company, please visit:

www.theacclife.com

www.americancannabisconsulting.com

www.americancannabiscompanyinc.com

www.sohumsoils.com

www.americanhempservices.com

Video Links:

https://americancannabisconsulting.com/resources/video/ (ACC Site)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aENC4aeNZis (High Density Cultivation System)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e9rNxFph_tQ&t (Cultivation Cube)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XoIcopO2yE8&t (SoHum Living Soils®)

Contact:

IR@americancannabisconsulting.com

303-974-4770

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan". These or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

Cannabis Remains an Illegal Schedule 1 Drug Under Federal Law

Cannabis and its derivatives are considered illegal “Schedule 1” drugs under the Controlled Substances Act (21 U.S.C. § 811). As such, Cannabis and its derivatives are viewed as being highly addictive and having no medical value. The United States Drug Enforcement Agency enforces the Controlled Substances Act, and persons violating it are subject to federal criminal prosecution. The criminal penalty structure in the Controlled Substances Act is determined based on the specific predicate violations, including but not limited to: simple possession, drug trafficking, attempt and conspiracy, distribution to minors, trafficking in drug paraphernalia, money laundering, racketeering, environmental damage from illegal manufacturing, continuing criminal enterprise, and smuggling. A first conviction under the Controlled Substances Act can generally result in possible fines from $250,000 to $50 million dollars, and incarceration for periods generally from five and up to forty years. For a second conviction, fines increase generally from $500,000 to $75 million dollars, and incarceration for periods generally from ten years to twenty years to life.