Carewell Hires Chief Merchant to Enhance Award-Winning Customer Service Experience for Family Caregivers

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carewell, a family-led e-commerce company that advocates for more than 53 million American family caregivers, today announced that Meredith Mallon has been hired as the company’s Chief Merchant. With more than 15 years of experience in retail e-commerce, Mallon most recently served as Vice President of Business Development & Merchandising with e-commerce retailer zulily, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Qurate Retail, Inc.



Mallon spent 10 years with zulily, joining as part of the founding merchandising team. During her tenure, she scaled and led several different merchandising teams and strategic partnerships, helping to grow the business from $5M to $1.5B. Prior to zulily, Mallon was a successful entrepreneur, founding and eventually selling her children's e-commerce business to a venture-backed company.

Mallon’s hire comes on the heels of Carewell’s dramatic growth throughout 2020 and into 2021, with revenue doubling and more than 50,000 new customers added, as well as being named to Fierce Healthcare’s 15 Companies to Watch in 2021 and the Care 100 List , and winning Modern Retail’s Best Customer Service Experience .

"Meredith has deep experience in e-commerce and knows how to scale online retailers," said Bianca Padilla, Carewell’s CEO and co-founder. "The timing is perfect, as we look to continue our accelerated growth and build a large-scale business in the online home health care market, all while keeping family caregivers’ need for product guidance and simplicity top of mind.”

Mallon’s role will focus on building a world-class merchandising experience through product selection and optimizing the path to purchase, while ensuring a best-in-class user experience through high-quality, expert-vetted, deeply-curated product offerings.

“While I am joining Carewell to help the company grow and reach more customers, my focus will be on deepening our commitment to providing a world-class customer service organization,” said Mallon. “Carewell is all about its community of caregivers, and this selfless population deserves the best possible customer experience.”

The market for home healthcare is continuing to grow, expected to reach $173 billion by 2026—outpacing growth in both hospital care and physician services. After managing the trends of customer expansion throughout the pandemic and declining nursing home populations, Carewell is in a unique position to serve the influx of Americans who choose to age in place at home.

“When we founded Carewell, we were committed to creating a company that put family caregivers and their selfless work at the center of everything we do,” said Jonathan Magolnick, Carewell’s COO and co-founder. “Since our inception, our mission has remained the same: Improve the lives of caregivers and their families. That goal continues to be the foundation of our simple, personalized service, and we know our members will feel Meredith’s impact each time they engage with us.”

