PRECISIONxtract Partners With Datavant to Enhance its Innovative Commercialization Solutions for Life Sciences Organizations

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO and BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRECISIONxtract and Datavant announced a market-shifting partnership where Precision will leverage the power of Datavant’s technology to support life science partners to better visualize and navigate the patient journey. Given PRECISIONxtract’s track record as a pioneer in data management solutions, multistakeholder analytics, and dynamic customer engagement combined with Datavant’s leadership to support healthcare organizations in safely connecting their data, this partnership will enable clients to deepen their visibility into the patient experience and solve key commercialization challenges that new therapies face.



Ashwin Athri, Executive Vice President at PRECISIONxtract said, "This capability will enable Precision to continue to build upon its best-in-class suite of data integration products that solve for the payer, provider, and now patient dimensions. This partnership complements our existing data assets, and allows us to knit together data for our customers, unlock enhanced insights, power more significant interactions across all stakeholders, and advance our ability to assess the value for new and emerging innovative therapies.”

“Solving the data fragmentation challenge is key to ensuring that life science organizations can deliver the right therapy to the right patient at the right time,” said Travis May, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Datavant. “We are excited for this partnership and to further support Precision in delivering richer insights to their clients.”

To learn more about Datavant, please visit: www.datavant.com; to learn more about PRECISIONxtract, please visit www.precisionxtract.com

About Datavant

Datavant’s mission is to connect the world’s health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of de-identified patient records across datasets. Datavant is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com

About PRECISIONxtract

PRECISIONxtract transforms biopharmaceutical company commercialization with innovative data management solutions, predictive multistakeholder analytics, and dynamic customer engagement solutions. We empower data-driven insights, enable better promotion decisions, and equip richer customer engagements through our Commercial Data Management Solutions, Customer Engagement Solutions, and expert Analytic Consulting teams.

Contact us at info@precisionxtract.com.

www.precisionxtract.com

