Appspace Announces Integration of Digital Signage Provider, The Marlin Company

The addition adds award-winning content to the Appspace platform and enhances Appspace’s presence in industrial markets.

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appspace, a global leader in workplace experience software, announced today the integration of The Marlin Company (Marlin). As the leader in digital signage for the industrial market, Marlin provides turnkey workplace solutions and has been recognized for award-winning content created by in-house experts.

Aligned in both mission and vision, Appspace and Marlin have a proven track record of delivering world-class communications solutions in the workplace, from the factory floor to corporate offices, and beyond into home offices as more employees work remotely.

Marlin solutions are now part of the Appspace workplace experience platform. The acquisition also provides Marlin customers with new tools that enable accelerated innovation, expanded resources, and even greater value.

“Reaching and engaging employees - no matter where they work - is more important than ever. Bringing Marlin into Appspace will help all of our customers. For Appspace customers, they can connect with their people like never before with new, engaging content available on our platform. For Marlin customers, they will benefit from accelerated innovation, new products, and new services to go beyond digital signage.” said Brandon Miles, CEO, Appspace.

“We have big plans for the future, and being part of Appspace will accelerate and enhance the technology and content solutions that we provide,” said Carolyn Voelkening, Chief Content Officer, Marlin.

As the workplace shifts to a hybrid environment, the Appspace platform continues to evolve. Earlier this year, Appspace announced new, innovative Space Management solutions. The acquisition of Marlin brings those features to a new market so they can connect their companies in new ways.

Communication has become increasingly more important and complex as employees are less centralized in the traditional office. By adding Marlin’s award-winning content to the Appspace platform, companies can now more easily reach and engage with their employees to improve the workplace experience.

About Appspace



Appspace is a global leader in workplace experience software with solutions for employee communications, space management, digital signage, and more. With offices in the US, UK, UAE, Australia, and Malaysia, plus experts in a dozen other countries. Appspace helps customers create an exceptional and collaborative workplace, whether employees are at the office, at home, or on the go. Nearly 3,000 customers and over 200 of the Fortune 500 use Appspace to deliver a modern workplace experience, unify brand culture, and enhance employee communications.

About Marlin

Marlin, a leader in workplace digital signage, helps managers reach employees using the latest SaaS-based technology solutions to deliver visual communication. Marlin's patented digital signage products, designed specifically for the workplace, are known for their ease of use, robust content options, and flexibility. Marlin’s visual communication programs engage, inform, and motivate employees. Marlin holds nine patents for the distribution of media content for workplace communication.

