Freestar Announces Successful Partnership with Feeding America to Drive Awareness to Its Covid-19 Response Fund

The Company Donated 600 Million Impressions to Feeding America’s Covid-19 Response Campaign in the 2nd half of 2020

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freestar , the leading monetization partner for content publishers, e-commerce sites, and app developers, today announced it partnered with Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief and food rescue organization, in the 2nd half of 2020 to spread awareness about the millions of Americans facing hunger during the Covid-19 pandemic. Freestar, with the support of hundreds of its publisher partners, donated unsold ad inventory to serve Feeding America’s campaign creative which resulted in 600 million ad impressions and over $3 million in donated media value.



“We know that these are challenging times for everyone, so we are so thankful to be able to do our part and give back to underserved and high risk communities during this pandemic,” said Kurt Donnell , CEO and President of Freestar.

According to a Feeding America survey of food banks, from March 1 through December 31, 2020, the Feeding America network distributed an estimated 5.3 billion meals to people facing hunger in the United States. As the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States, The Feeding America network of food banks provides food to millions of families each year, especially during times of disasters and national emergencies.

“The last year has been incredibly difficult and for households facing hunger, the coronavirus fallout presents an even greater threat. We are thankful to Freestar for driving awareness towards this campaign to help families in this time of urgent need to encourage audiences to donate to our Covid-19 Response Fund,” said Catherine Davis, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Feeding America.

This partnership is part of Freestar’s initiative to take its We Not Me core value into the community. Freestar is constantly finding new ways to give back through partnerships with organizations like Feeding America and is partnering with AdTechCares to combat misinformation on Covid-19 and mask wearing.

For more information on working with Freestar, please visit Freestar.com or email pubdev@freestar.com.

