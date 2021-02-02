IPSE has successfully started the process of becoming a listed entity using Swiss Financiers as its dealmaker and mandated to organisie IPSE’s IPO.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swiss Financiers: Intellectual Property Securities Corporation (IPSE) Receives NASDAQ Ticker, Announces Intent To List Via IPO

Intellectual Property Securities Corporation (IPSE) just received its NASDAQ ticker and announces their intent to list through a traditional IPO in 2021, according to Swiss Financiers.

IPSE has successfully started the process of becoming a listed entity using Swiss Financiers as its dealmaker. Swiss Financiers is in charge of organising IPSE’s underwriting syndicate and is also responsible for screening and selecting the lead underwriter for the company’s IPO.

IPSE and Swiss Financiers are proud to communicate that the company has already obtained its ticker symbol "IPSE" from the NASDAQ.

IPSE has developed a unique way to create a NASDAQ listed pass-through security to finance Intellectual Property via a novel kind of security called an Intellectual Property Security or "IPSE".

Intellectual Property Securities will provide the market with the only instruments that will allow investors to directly capture fractions of future Royalties of Intellectual Property on “authoring and neighbouring rights”. Even though this may sound simple, what IPSE is offering to the market is a real breakthrough set to transform IP and the way it is perceived and valued. IPSE will service the needs of Intellectual Property owners by providing them with a new way to monetize their Intellectual Property. With this listing, IPSE will be able to start offering its Intellectual Property Securitisation solutions to issuers. IPSE intends to create a new market segment in full partnership with the NASDAQ, that will be solely dedicated to the listing and trading of IPS instruments.

The target valuation of IPSE will be above the $1 billion mark reflecting the high-quality of the innovative solution and the size of the total addressable market.



IPSE allows Intellectual Property owners to sell current and future authoring and neighbouring royalties on the stock market.

The whole process begins by securitizing IP rights that guarantees that holders of these instruments are ensured payments on the royalties rights of the works that these IP rights cover.

By listing them on the NASDAQ, trades will be concluded between IP owners and investors. IPSE already has agreements with top movie producers and directors to begin financing movies with a budget of $ 100 Million each and is in advanced discussion to secure a pipeline of over 280 movies.

« To go public on the NASDAQ and create a new asset class of securities is the result of more than a decade of hard work and expertise from our team. We created the only solution to support and invest, with strong tax benefits, in Art and Science directly. »

Marc Deschenaux, IPSE founder and CEO

« Innovation and the need for a new generation of securities to finance art, culture and science have been our main reason to invest in IPSE. My group of investors are proud to be the main contributor to the future success of this remarkable business. »

Eric Marcozzi, IPSE - Final round of investors representative

« For Erfisa S.A. it is really exciting to invest in such an innovative equity like approach. The growth perspectives of the company coupled to the need that IPSE fulfills makes this opportunity a good fit in our search for investments that have an impact on world of tomorrow. »

Mathias Rasandimanana Erfisa Director



About IPSE

Intellectual Property Securities Corporation is an American company that was founded by Philippe Froehlicher, Richard Ormond and Marc Deschenaux in December 2014. It is specialized in the securitization of intellectual property and offers an innovative and patented method accompanied by the toolset to finance any form of production. With IPSE the founders developed a securitization system that increases the control of authors, artists, inventors, or other IP holders over their IP rights, which has never existed before in the strict form. The founders and their team are convinced that IP securitization is necessary and that it will financially help to sustain research and creative projects. The process of securitization designed by IPSE will generate new funds for authors and inventors resulting from the assignment of the securities on the private and public markets. The synergy of IP rights into securities and their management by IPSE will remove the risk of loss of royalties relative to the works of the author.

IPSE | Intellectual Property Securities

https://ipse.inc/



About Swiss Financiers

Swiss Financiers is managed by a group of entrepreneurs and experts that have a proven track record in finance, innovation, start-up funding, governance, management and leadership. Swiss Financiers is a dealmaker between incubated companies, industry leaders and executives worldwide, fast tracking successful transactions with investment banks, institutional investors and debt lenders.

The team is committed to innovative IPOs financing solutions and supporting companies when they need it and not when they are successful. Swiss Financiers has an active and strong network of brokers dealers with access accredited investors looking for private placement opportunities. Swiss Financiers team assists incubated companies with transactional financing activities such as private investments, secondary offerings, debt financing, and leverages its extensive active investment banking relationships.

Swiss Financiers - Home Page

https://swissfinanciers.com/



An Interview of Mr. Marc Deschenaux is possible until Friday Feb 5, at the Harvard Club, New York.

Interview in person of Mr Marc Deschenaux, IPSE Founder and Patent author, is possible at the Harvard Club of New York until Friday Feb 5th.

Interview requests are to be made directly with Mr Deschenaux. Please contact by email: marc.deschenaux@ipse.inc

Full press release available here:

http://press.swissfinanciers.com/



