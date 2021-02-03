IWAVE WINS SILVER STEVIE® AWARD IN 2021 STEVIE AWARDS FOR SALES & CUSTOMER SERVICE
iWave, the industry’s top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, wins the Silver Stevie® Award in the BEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION STRATEGY categoryCHARLOTTETOWN, PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND, CANADA, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iWave, the industry’s top-rated fundraising intelligence solution was presented with a Silver Stevie® Award in the Best Customer Satisfaction Strategy category in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service on February 1, 2021.
The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.
More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees.
iWave’s number one focus is the Customer Experience, constantly striving to exceed expectations by being responsive to users’ needs and questions. In addition, iWave continues to invest in innovation to help clients succeed – like improvements for efficiency and productivity, analytics, and data security and privacy – as demonstrated in the most recent platform enhancements.
“We are honored to have received this international recognition amongst some of the most recognized and respected companies in the world,” said iWave President and CEO Ross Beattie. “iWave puts its clients first in everything we do. Our entire team, from product developers to client success managers, are all working together to deliver solutions that exceed our clients’ needs and expectations.”
“With the unique and unexpected challenges in 2020, iWave focused on providing additional support for our clients who were impacted by COVID-19. We recognized that more users were working from home, so we doubled the number of users at no cost. This allowed organizations to continue research and fundraising efforts in a time when many were struggling to keep their doors open,” Beattie said. “We have a bold vision that we try to live up to every day: to create a world where all nonprofits have the required funding to achieve their world-changing missions.”
About iWave
Wave, the industry’s top-rated fundraising intelligence platform, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify and retain donors to raise more major gifts. iWave’s intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry’s highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Since 1991, over 6000 clients, including many of the largest education, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations in the World, have relied on iWave to power their fundraising efforts. Visit our website and blog, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.
About The Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Dana Prestigiacomo
iWave
+1 800-655-7729
email us here