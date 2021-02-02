Viral Control Sanitiser Now Available for Domestic Use

Leading Australian made veterinary disinfectant, usually only sold to professional users, is now offered to the domestic market for their own homes.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, February 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aimix Chemicals Pty Ltd and Clear Earth Naturally Pty Ltd have entered an exclusive partnership to bring Aimix Chemicals’ lab-tested, APVMA registered (86329/115497) veterinary disinfectant Viral Control Sanitiser to everyone concerned about the C-19 virus and who want to keep their homes pathogen-free.Viral Control Sanitiser is a broad spectrum virucidal, bactericidal, fungicidal disinfectant formulated for veterinary and agricultural use.Previously only available for professional use - veterinary disinfection protocols and specialised farm sanitisation applications - Clear Earth has teamed up to package Viral Control Sanitiser into more convenient, easier to use and more affordable one-litre and five-litre sizes.“For most households who want to eliminate all the bugs that make people sick, the one-litre size will do just fine,” said Clear Earth Naturally spokesman, John McGuinness.Positive Customer ImpactMany customers have already benefited from using Viral Control Sanitiser. In Melbourne, Sandy Abbott recently started using Viral Control Sanitiser to kill the bacteria, viruses, and funguses in his home. Viral Control Sanitiser enables Sandy to reduce his and his family's chances of getting sick.“I spray Viral Control Sanitiser on the tiles in my shower after each use,” said Sandy Abbott. “I NEVER get discolouration in the grout anymore. I have natural tile with many places for mould to hide, but it has disappeared. I can't believe how amazing this works!”Viral Control Sanitiser by Aimix Chemicals -- Why We Made It."Viral Control Sanitiser was made specifically to kill canine parvovirus. It's our home-grown Aussie version of the imported F10 disinfectant,” said Aimix General Manager, Ray O’Brien, “Fl0 is a top product. Still, it's awfully expensive due to currency fluctuations and international freight costs.”Aimix spent 2 years and over $25,000 in bio lab trials to prove its effectiveness as part of the certification process to have it approved and registered by APVMA and granted (APVMA Reg no: 86329/115497).Aimix General Manager, Ray O’Brien continued, “We decided to make Viral Control Sanitiser to help out our agricultural customers who are now worried about Fl0 import availability and increasing cost from now on because of the pandemic.”Does Viral Control Sanitiser kill C-19 and the Corona Virus?“We get asked that a lot,” Ray O’Brien went on to say, “Our chemist provided us with the following information to answer that.”******The Viral Control Sanitiser formulation has a complete spectrum range of efficacy and can most certainly eliminate enveloped viruses such as Corona. Correctly diluted, it is safe to use in the presence of humans and animals and will not damage equipment or harm the environment.******Clear Earth Naturally has taken a keen interest in getting Viral Control Sanitiser into the hands of local vets, local dog pounds, and our all-important, no-kill, animal rescue charities and associations.“Now we have it in a format that makes it easy and economical for everyone to use,” said Clear Earth Naturally spokesman, John McGuinness, “If someone wants to try it, and to find out more, go to https://shop.antiviralcleaner.com.au . We use PayPal for payments, so our customers feel safer with PayPal's buyer protection system. If they have any concerns at all, they can take advantage of eBay’s buyer protection plan as well as PayPal's buyer protection. Just search: Viral Control Sanitiser in ebay.com.au.”