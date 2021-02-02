Theme for Positive Americana Weekly Creative Design Contest is Celebrating Women
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good sponsors creative positive messaging contest; and is now rewarding the most inspiring entries with goodies made by moms.
Positive Americana is a creative design contest with a meaningful purpose to inspire 'Love The US (celebrations, people, and places).' The contest launches on Valentine's Day with a Fun weekly theme 'Celebrating Women' (from Valentine's Day to Mother's Day).
Participants design and draw entries that answer; 'What does it mean to be a woman in the US?'
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "The question was inspired by an article written by Kerri Miller and Breann Schossow of MPR.org (What does it mean to be a woman in America today? August 5, 2020)."
The entries combine powerful images and words that inspire positive values and unity; the most creative entries win Goodies Made in America by Moms.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "We're grateful to reward winning entries with Goodies Made in America by Moms; Fiction Jewelry by Parrish Walsh and Jersey Cookie Girl by Nicole Borota."
Fiction Jewelry By Parrish Walsh. You fall in love with the characters, drink in their emotions, and revel in their world. Now you can celebrate your love of books and relive the magic. Love wearing what inspires you close to your heart. Express your style in a personal way. www.FictionJewelry.com
1 More Reason to Love Jersey Cookie Girl....My name is Nicole Borota; previously I was an architectural designer who now expresses herself through the edible art of “cookies.” I personalize the cookie making experience and love collaborating; I co-create cookies from a person’s thoughts and words. The sweet results are very exhilarating and fulfilling. www.JerseyCookieGirl.com
Building America Back Better; only works when companies hire American talent to build products in the US. Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has supported Save US Jobs to help companies find the best local technical talent, and offer cost saving staffing solutions. Contact us to hire America's talented workforce today. To learn more visit www.SaveUSJobs.org
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. R4G is on a fun mission; preparing kids for life to succeed thru 'The Sweetest Gig,' fun love work program. We also create social positive contests and creative parties to change kids' lives for good.
The Sweetest Gig is a rewarding ‘Kid Love Work’ program in LA; especially suited for ‘Grateful Working Professional Families’ that love preparing their kids to succeed in life. Sweet Creative Middle School Kids are hired on weekends to taste The World's Best Chocolate, write creative reviews (in English, French, or Hebrew), and earn meaningful perks to Do Good Deeds (Gift Mom Chocolate or Heal the World with Chocolate). The Sweetest Gig is created by Carlos Cymerman, and sponsored by Recruiting for Good. "Kids learn that anything meaningful, rewarding, and worthwhile; takes time, and effort." www.TheSweetestGig.com
