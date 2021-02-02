DBS Devices Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 11.6% and to Reach USD 1,676.8 Million by 2026; Growing Awareness Regarding Neurological Ailments to Aid Expansion Process, says Fortune Business Insights™

Top Players Covered in the DBS Devices Market Research Report Are Abbott (ST. JUDE MEDICAL), Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Beijing PINS Medical Co., Ltd. and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global DBS Devices Market size is expected to reach USD 1,676.8 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, states that the value of the market stood at USD 696.4 million in 2018.

The growing awareness among the population concerning various neurological ailments will be a crucial factor in accelerating the deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices market revenue during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing cases of epilepsy around the world will fuel demand for deep brain stimulation devices in the forthcoming years.

According to the World Health Organization, Epilepsy is a chronic non-communicable disease of the brain that affects people of all ages. Around 50 million people worldwide have epilepsy, making it one of the most common neurological diseases globally. In addition, the increasing prevalence of neurological diseases in low and middle-income countries will propel the growth of the market in the foreseeable future. For instance, as per the World Health Organization survey, nearly 80% of people with epilepsy live in low- and middle-income countries.





INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

February 2019: Medtronic announced the launch of Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) for medically-refractory epilepsy in the U.S. Such novel product launch will assist the company to broaden its customer base as well as generate more revenue.

January 2019: Boston Scientific Corporation has launched the Vercise Gevia and Vercise Primary Cell (PC) Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems featuring the Vercise Cartesia Directional Lead. This new feature technology is designed to allow specialists and physicians to control the shape, range, direction and position of electrical lead stimulation for the treatment of neurological diseases through highly-personalized therapy.

January 2017: Abbott announced the acquisition of St. Jude Medical, Inc.; one of the leading medical device company. Such acquisition enabled the company to expand its medical device portfolio in the DBS Devices Market.





Unveiling of Vercise Gevia™ Deep Brain Stimulation Systems to Benefit in Revenue Generation

Boston Scientific Corporation, a manufacturer of medical devices used in interventional medical specialties, including interventional radiology and interventional cardiology launched the Vercise™ Primary Cell (PC) and Vercise Gevia™ Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems featuring the Vercise Cartesia Directional Lead.

The new ground breaking systems feature technology designed to allow physicians to control the range, shape, position and direction of electrical stimulation to treat the symptoms of Parkinson's disease (PD) through highly-personalized therapy and are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The launch of the new systems by Boston Scientific Corporation will boost the DBS Devices Market trends during the forecast period owing to the engineered systems, which allows customized stimulations compared to other devices.

Furthermore, Maulik Nanavaty, senior vice president and president, Neuromodulation, Boston Scientific said in a statement “Our newest generation Vercise Directional DBS Systems are supported by years of clinical data and real-world experience on the advantages of directionality and offer programming software with features that give physicians the ability to tailor therapy for individual patient needs.”





Rising Patient Pool to Encourage Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the market owing to the growing demand in countries such as Japan, China and India. The increasing disposable income leading to higher healthcare expenditure will also aid growth in the region. Furthermore, the growing awareness regarding various neurological conditions such as epilepsy, essential tremors and Parkinson’s disorder will fuel demand for DBS in Asia Pacific.

The increasing number of medical settings such as specialty clinics and multispecialty hospitals is also a major factor stimulating growth in the region. The market in North America stood at USD 323.4 million in 2018 and is expected to flourish rapidly. The presence of major players in the region will uplift the DBS Devices Market share.





Some of the Major Companies in the DBS Devices Market:

Abbott (ST. JUDE MEDICAL)

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Beijing PINS Medical Co., Ltd.





Global DBS Devices Market Segmentations:

By Product Type

• Dual Channel Deep Brain stimulators

• Single Channel Deep Brain Stimulators

By Application

• Parkinson's Disease

• Dystonia

• Essential Tremor

• Others

By End User

• Hospitals

• Specialty Clinics

• Others

By Geography

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa ( South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)





