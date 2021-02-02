Global Eyewear Market 2021, Size & Share | Market Worth USD 178.95 Billion with 5.7% CAGR by 2026

Top Players Covered in the Eyewear Market Research Report Are Fielmann AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Alcon (Part of Novartis AG), Safilo Group S.p.A, Bausch Health Companies Inc., EssilorLuxottica, Carl Zeiss, CooperVision and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the eyewear market size is predicted to be worth USD 178.95 billion by the end of 2026 from USD 115.90 billion in 2018. The forecast period is set from 2019 to 2026 and the market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7%. With respect to product type, the market will be dominated by the spectacles segment owing to the rising prevalence of eye disorders such as hypermetropia and myopia. The global eyewear market size is anticipated to expand owing to the increasing awareness about ocular diseases, coupled with the rise in prevalence of vision abnormality. A report on eyewear market by Fortune Business Insights.

In 2018, North America generated an eyewear market revenue of USD 35.60 billion and dominated the market. This domination is attributable to factors such as a rise in awareness about ocular disorders, and preference for premium eye care products.

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

July 2019: EssilorLuxottica announced that the company is planning to buy 76.72% stakes in GrandVision, a Dutch optical retailer for an estimated USD 8.8 billion.

EssilorLuxottica announced that the company is planning to buy 76.72% stakes in GrandVision, a Dutch optical retailer for an estimated USD 8.8 billion. August 2019: CooperVision launched a soft contact lens recycling program in partnership with TerraCycle to increase its sustainability efforts.

CooperVision launched a soft contact lens recycling program in partnership with TerraCycle to increase its sustainability efforts. August 2019: The U.S FDA approves CooperVision’s Paragon Contact lens manufacturing site in Phoenix, U.S.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/eyewear-market-101749





Rise in Prevalence of Ocular Diseases to Drive Market

Eyewear comprises of accessories and items that can be worn over the eyes. They are used for various purposes, such as for protection against environment, embellishment or fashion purpose, or for enhancing or improving vision. Eyewear products are basically in the form of contact lenses, sunglasses, and spectacles. In addition, they help to protect against UVB and UVA sun rays and aid to treat ocular diseases such as short or long-sightedness, and others.

Rise in the availability of spectacles in online channels and retail stores from both developing and developed nations is expected to increase the demand for higher-value sunglasses. The surge in brand advertising has urged consumers to become brand conscious, thus adding a boost to eyewear market growth. Rise in the geriatric population and their vulnerability towards eye disorders, infections, and diseases will promote the use of spectacles and contact lenses. This, in turn, is prognosticated to increase the eyewear market share in the forthcoming years.

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and geography. In terms of distribution channel, it is anticipated that high eyewear market shares will be earned from the retail store segment in the forecast duration. This is attributable to the widespread presence of retail shops in branded stores, shopping malls, and others.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/eyewear-market-101749





North America to Continue Dominance Owing to Presence of Increasing Awareness about Eye Problems

The global eyewear market is geographically segmented into five regions namely Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2018, North America generated an eyewear market revenue of USD 35.60 billion and dominated the market. This domination is attributable to factors such as a rise in awareness about ocular disorders, and preference for premium eye care products. On the other side, Europe eyewear market will rise at a remarkable rate owing to an increase in affordability to buy expensive sunglasses in nations such as UK, France, and Germany.

Moreover, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to witness high CAGR in the eyewear market share on account of the rise in geriatric population, prevalence of ocular diseases, rise in disposable incomes of people, and brand advertising that urges people to opt for the expensive branded eyewear products.





Quick Buy - Eyewear Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101749





The eyewear market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of both local and international players. Currently, two players are dominating the market namely, Johnson and Johnson Services, followed by Alcon. Apart from key developments in the eyewear market, the report throws light on some of the significant players functioning in the market. These include:

Fielmann AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Alcon (Part of Novartis AG)

Safilo Group S.p.A

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

EssilorLuxottica

Carl Zeiss

CooperVision

Other Prominent Players





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/eyewear-market-101749





Global Eyewear Market Segmentations:

By Product Type

• Spectacles

o Frames

o Lens

• Sunglasses

o Plano

o Prescription

• Contact Lens

o Toric

o Multifocal

o Sphere

By Distribution Channel

• Retail Store

• Online Store

• Ophthalmic Clinic

By Geography

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/eyewear-market-101749





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Hemodialysis Equipment Market Share and Global Trend By Product (Hemodialysis Machines, Hemodialysis Consumables), By End User (Dialysis Centers & Hospitals, Home Healthcare) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Wearable Medical Devices Market Share and Global Trend By Product (Diagnostic & Patient Monitoring Wearable Medical Devices, Therapeutic Wearable Medical Devices), By Application (Remote Patient Monitoring and Home Healthcare, Sports and Fitness), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Hypermarkets) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Pain Management Devices Market Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Electrical Stimulation Devices, RF Ablation Devices, Neuromodulation Devices, Infusion Pumps), By Application (Musculoskeletal, Brain, Cancer, Neuropathy, Others), By End User (Physiotherapy Centers, Hospitals and Clinics, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Mass Spectrometer Market Share and Global Trend By Product (Hybrid, Single), By End-user (Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes & Government Organization, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Others (Environmental testing, food, and chemical testing)) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Dialysis Equipment Market Share and Global Trend By Dialysis Equipment Type (Hemodialysis Equipment, Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment), By End User (Dialysis Centers and Hospitals, Home Healthcare) and Geography Forecast till 2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



