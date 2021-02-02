Learn more chess strategies and improve your knowledge to win with ‘Legal Attack’

Karthik Murugan guides readers through 30 powerful chess tactics in his new book

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For those new to chess and also looking to improve and master key tactics to win games, “Legal Attack: Chess - An Intellectual Board War” (published by Archway Publishing) by Karthik Murugan teaches powerful tactics along with puzzles, mates, traps and important strategies to help improve people’s intellectual ability to master chess.

According to the author, most beginners and moderate chess players do not know where to start. This book contains 300 puzzles categorized under 30 powerful tactics. After studying several chess books, the author couldn’t find a single book with comprehensive lessons and puzzles, so he felt compelled to write “Legal Attack.” He also believes that practicing these puzzles will help people recognize standard patterns to improve and win games. Every step of the way Murugan guides the readers and attempts to make them winners. The author believes that once readers start, the book will bring out the intrinsic curiosity of the player to keep doing more.

“Learn each tactics and solve each puzzle,” Murugan advises. He adds, saying “This book will bring the true potential out of you. As you learn, solve puzzles, and play games online to apply what you learnt.”

“Legal Attack” is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Legal-Attack-Chess-Intellectual-Board/dp/1480897213.

“Legal Attack”

By Karthik Murugan

Softcover | 7.5 x 9.25 in | 148 pages | ISBN 9781480897212

E-Book | 148 pages | ISBN 9781480897229

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Karthik Murugan is a ninth-grade student at Downingtown East High School, Downingtown, Pennsylvania. He has been playing chess since 2014. His peak United States Chess Federation rating (USCF) is approximately 1700. He has played 800 games in 170 USCF rated tournaments. He surpassed 1000 in the first 20 tournaments. Notably, he is a two-time Greater Mid-Atlantic Elementary Champion and a two-time Pennsylvania State Scholastic Bughouse Champion. He also won 2017 US Open National Elementary Chess Championship. Murugan’s other passion is long-distance running. “Legal Attack” is Murugan’s first book. He promotes chess in school and in his local community by playing and teaching the kids of all ages.

