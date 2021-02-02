A holistic professional shares a guide to transform life through reflections, practical tools and spiritual wisdom

Camille Leon announces the release of ‘Fresh Starts: Transformation in Action’

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “It is so easy to get stuck in life, and I was so stuck in the pain from my past for so many years. Eventually I started the journey of personal healing and it led to starting a business of my own. Now, I want to share the ideas and insights that can inspire others to get unstuck and move forward in their own journey of healing and transformation,” Camille Leon states.

In her book titled “Fresh Starts: Transformation in Action” (published by Balboa Press), Leon invites anyone seeking a better life and holistic professionals to take a journey within to begin the process of positive change. While intertwining her personal story and lessons learned with introspective questions and reflective exercises, Leon leads others through a roadmap to better understanding themselves, their desires and their ideal life. Through her guidance, others will learn the value of exploring their options, doing new things, shunning perfectionism, taking leaps of faith, managing time better and identifying role models.

“Anyone curious about holistic approaches to health, life, money and business will be attracted to this book. It is more personal and casual than your average health or business book. The ‘little lessons’ are more digestible. Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, this book opens the eyes of the reader to a variety of options,” Leon points out. “This book will help people with the process of change whether they are choosing it or not.”

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Leon answers, “I want them to have new insights about themselves, and be encouraged to take their next step toward a better future.” For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/798005-fresh-starts.

“Fresh Starts: Transformation in Action”

By Camille Leon

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 120 pages | ISBN 9781982259310

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 120 pages | ISBN 9781982259297

E-Book | 120 pages | ISBN 9781982259303

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Camille Leon is the founder and CEO of the Holistic Chamber of Commerce. She is focused on creating a movement that builds a bridge from holistic professionals, practitioners, products and services to mainstream consumers. She is a speaker, coach, consultant and also the author of “False Starts: The Misadventures of Transformation.”





