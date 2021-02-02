Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2021 Best of RPO™ Award Recognizes RPOs with Highest Client Satisfaction Levels During COVID-19

A list of winning recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) firms and their service quality ratings were released today on ClearlyRated.com

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearlyRated®, a leading provider of client satisfaction surveys and service quality research for the RPO industry, announced the winners of their 2nd annual Best of RPO™ award today on ClearlyRated.com.

Presented in partnership with Indeed and supported by the Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association (RPOA), the 2021 Best of RPO award program recognizes service leaders in the RPO industry based exclusively on satisfaction ratings provided by their clients. Utilizing a transparent, validated, and unbiased approach to measuring the client experience, Best of RPO winners have proven that the service they deliver outpaces the rest of the industry.

“In one of the most turbulent years in recent history, our 2021 Best of RPO winners have not only managed to navigate unprecedented disruption, they have done so while continuing to center their most important stakeholders—their clients,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO, Eric Gregg. “In times like these, it’s critical that service leaders in the RPO industry have the tools they need to clearly and credibly communicate the exceptional service they provide. The Best of RPO program offers validated proof of their commitment to excellence. I am thrilled to introduce the list of 2021 Best of RPO winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!”

2021 Best of RPO award winners have a Net Promoter® Score that is 15x higher than the industry average. Fewer than 1% of all RPOs in the U.S. and Canada achieve Best of RPO.

About ClearlyRated
ClearlyRated is a leading provider of client satisfaction surveys and service quality research for recruitment process outsourcing and other B2B service firms. We help RPOs leverage the Net Promoter® Score survey methodology to measure the client experience, differentiate on service quality, and build online reputation.

About Best of RPO
ClearlyRated’s Best of RPO™ award is the only award in the U.S. that recognizes RPO firms that have proven superior service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com - an online resource for companies to find and vet RPO providers. RPO profiles on ClearlyRated.com feature Best of RPO award history, satisfaction ratings, and testimonials from clients.

Net promoter, NPS, and Net Promoter Score are trademarks of Satmetrix Systems, Inc., Bain & Company, and Fred Reichheld.

Contact
Kat Kocurek, VP of Marketing
P (503) 977-6295
F (503) 345-0934
kat.kocurek@clearlyrated.com


