2021 Best of Accounting™ Award Recognizes CPA Firms with Highest Client Satisfaction Levels During COVID-19

A list of winning firms and their service quality ratings were released today on ClearlyRated.com.

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearlyRated®, a leading provider of client satisfaction surveys and service quality research for professional service providers in the U.S. and Canada, announced the winners of their 8th annual Best of Accounting™ award today on ClearlyRated.com.



The 2021 Best of Accounting award recognizes client satisfaction leaders in the accounting industry based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients. Best of Accounting winners are selected based on their high levels of satisfaction compared to industry benchmarks.

“In one of the most turbulent years in recent history, our 2021 Best of Accounting winners have not only managed to navigate unprecedented disruption, they have done so while continuing to center their most important stakeholders—their clients,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO, Eric Gregg. “In times like these, it’s critical that service leaders in the accounting industry have the tools they need to clearly and credibly communicate the exceptional service they provide. The Best of Accounting program offers validated proof of their commitment to excellence. I am thrilled to introduce the list of 2021 Best of Accounting winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!”

2021 Best of Accounting award winners are 2 times as likely to be completely satisfied with their accounting service provider compared to clients of non-winning firms. Fewer than 1% of all accounting firms in the U.S. and Canada achieve Best of Accounting.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated is a leading provider of client satisfaction surveys and service quality research for accounting and other professional service providers. We help firms leverage the Net Promoter® Score survey methodology to measure the client experience, differentiate on service quality, and build online reputation.

About Best of Accounting

ClearlyRated’s Best of Accounting Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes public accounting firms that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

Net promoter, NPS, and Net Promoter Score are trademarks of Satmetrix Systems, Inc., Bain & Company, and Fred Reichheld.

