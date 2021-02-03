Music digitization is now upgraded into extreme level.

AHMADABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dhudiya Entertainment is Gujarat’s leading Entertainment Company that does strategy integration, utilizes innovation and technology to provide unique experiences to clients. Now Dhudiya Entertainment is to launch Gujarat's first independent music publishing company on the Music Digital Publishing platform named Dhudiya Music Publishing. It will be the beginning of a new concept on the music digital publishing platform. The project started by Publisher Deep Dhudiya has signed agreements with international music societies such as ASCAP, BMI, PRS, PPL. What is special is that the Dhudiya Music Publisher platform is expected to provide music/songs internationally in 92 countries. At the same time, songs will be released in each of the regional languages of India, initially with about 40 Gujarati album songs, 25 English album songs, more than 10 Hindi album songs, and film songs.

Dhudiya Music Publishers can grant you all types of music rights as part of agreements with national and international music committees with music platforms such as Amazon Prime, YouTube, Apple Music, and Google Play. You can obtain music rights for commercial advertisements, filmy songs, or other events and commercial venues through this publisher.

Soon you can connect online with the Dhudiya Music Publisher Digital Portal. As this publisher is independent, the Dhudiya music publisher has a vision that soon, all nominated and newly emerging music artists will gain national and international fame. At the same time, music lovers have to get new music easily through these Dhudiya music publishers.