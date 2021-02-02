The Growing Aging Population Is A Major Driver Of The Pharmacies And Drug Stores Market

Pharmacies And Drug Stores Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Implications And Growth To 2030

The growing aging population and increasing health consciousness among the global populace are likely to drive the pharmacies and drugstores industry as per the retail pharmacy industry report. The geriatric population is more vulnerable to acquire a number of diseases that increase the dependence on the pharmacies and drug stores indirectly affecting the market. According to the Global Health and Aging report, the number of people aged 65 or older is projected to grow from an estimated 524 million in 2010 to nearly 1.5 billion in 2050, with most of the increase in developing countries. There are certain health conditions that are expected to be a challenge to our health care system with the increasing aging population. These conditions include cancer, dementia, and an increase in the number of falls, obesity, and diabetes. Drug stores market research shows that due to the increasing aging population, the number of cases is expected to increase, thus providing a growing customer base for pharmacies and drug stores.

The global pharmacies and drug stores market is expected to grow from $971.51 billion in 2020 to $1038.6 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The pharmacy market size is expected to reach $1299.8 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

