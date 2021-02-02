Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Traffic Alert: Major Closure of Loop 494 and Kingwood Drive

HOUSTON – TxDOT and Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR) have agreed on a timeline for the Loop 494 project and work on the railroad crossing at Kingwood will begin soon. To accommodate the roadway widening and new sidewalk, the railroad track crossing at Kingwood will have to be widened and replaced. UPRR has given TxDOT a window of time in which they can stop all train traffic to perform the work.

To complete the work, there will be a total closure of Kingwood Drive at Loop 494 between 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4 until 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6. Loop 494 will remain open. To detour the closure, eastbound drivers will turn left on Loop 494, turn right on Northpark Drive and then turn right on Woodland Hills. Drivers traveling westbound will head north on Woodland Hills, turn left on Northpark Drive and then another left on Loop 494. 

All closures are subject to change due to inclement weather. TXDOT is asking drivers to be cautious in the construction area. Road closure information will be posted at www.houstontranstar.org. For more information, contact Emily Black at (713) 802-5022, and follow us on Twitter.

