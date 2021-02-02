Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Jackie Ng shares her 23-year journey with meningioma in ‘Rising’

This real life story aims to motivate, inspire and give hope to those who are facing difficult circumstances

/EIN News/ -- KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life is unpredictable but, with grit and determination, anything is possible. Jackie Ng came to learn this firsthand during her 23-year journey with meningioma. And now, she shares her story to the world in the hopes of creating awareness and inspiring those who are going through serious health challenges.

 

Rising” (published by Partridge Singapore) is an uplifting story told by a brain tumor survivor. The narrative begins with the shock of being diagnosed with brain tumor, followed by stories of surgeries, complications, disability onset and how she found a way out of depression and despair. Here, the author takes readers through her recovery journey to health amid living with paralysis. She details how she worked hard to regain her body strength and participated in activities such as swimming and diving.

 

“If I could rise from something as scary as brain tumour, I think everybody has the ability to rise from whatever their circumstances might be, however difficult it might seem,” Ng writes. “Humans possess survival instinct.”

                                                                                                    

Those diagnosed with a fatal disease, facing tough times, and looking for a reason for their existence, some positivity or motivation so they can continue with whatever they are trying to achieve will find “Rising” a compelling and insightful read.

 

Visit https://www.amazon.com/Rising-Jackie-Ng/dp/1543762328 to purchase a copy of the book.

 

“Rising”

By Jackie Ng

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 82 pages | ISBN 9781543762334

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 82 pages | ISBN 9781543762327

E-Book | 82 pages | ISBN 9781543762341

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Jackie Ng is a 54-year-old female brain tumor survivor. She lives in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. She graduated from National University of Malaysia with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in economics. She worked in Parkson Corporation before medically boarding out due to brain tumor complications. To connect, find her at facebook.com/jackie.ng.7921.

Partridge Publishing, an imprint of Author Solutions, LLC, aims to help writers in Singapore, Malaysia, India and Southern Africa become published authors. Partridge gives authors in these region direct access to a comprehensive range of expert publishing services that meet industry standards but are more accessible to the market. For more information or to publish a book, visit www.partridgepublishing.com or call +65 3165 7531 (Singapore), +60 3 3099 4412 (Malaysia), 800014971 (Africa) or 000 800 919 0634 (India).

