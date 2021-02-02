New book invites readers to set out on a journey to discover a life of ‘More Than Existing’

Corrie Thorne guides readers on the path of forgiveness, love and acceptance of the self

/EIN News/ -- LEDUC, Alberta, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent release “More Than Existing” (published by Balboa Press) is a story of one woman’s journey of self-actualization, spiritual healing, releasing, surrendering and transmitting her internal anger into a voice of love. In a raw and candid narrative, Corrie Thorne reaches out to those who are feeling depleted and tired of pretending and guides them back to their true selves.

“More Than Existing” presents a mixture of words and channeled messages that reflect on the author’s struggles and pain. Spoken through the divine channel and human, this narrative portrays Thorne’s healing journey, guiding readers along the path of wholeness. This is not a typical guide or step-by-step book on how to heal, but rather an authentic journey of a woman, who is like all others, choosing to become her own guru, releasing the ego or desire to be something different from her true self, and embracing the woman she was always meant to be.

“This journey is about ‘More Than Existing’ in the world today and understanding that our way home should not come at the cost of expecting the world to be responsible and accountable for the love and light that’s always been inside each of us,” the author explains. “Through my eyes and stories, readers will see a reflection of themselves and understand that healing and doing the shadow work does not have to be about blame, trying to fix, or removing parts of ourselves, but rather it is about acceptance and learning to stop-pause-reflect-breathe as we stop running and claim our worth. I matter. You matter. We all matter!”

Thorne has developed a complete self-actualization coaching program based on the principles of learning to live a life of “More Than Existing.” With the book, readers will see themselves walking through their own stories, looking through new eyes, and applying the wisdom and knowledge shared by the author in learning to take ownership and responsibility for their lives. Visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/808920-more-than-existing to purchase a copy.

Corrie Thorne is a spiritual teacher, author, mystic and empowerment leader. She can be defined by many titles and holds countless certificates, but is best described by those closest to her as simply human. She has walked many miles as her shadow self, facing hardship, pain, judgement, loss and suffering, but through it all, she has remained fiercely devoted to her faith and forged a path forward to create a life that is more than just existing. Thorne teaches from a place of compassion, understanding and empowerment, as she embodies a willingness to fully remove any masks and openly teach from a place of personal life experience. She is the creator of the “More Than Existing” self-actualization coaching program, a leading-edge program designed to help individuals from all walks of life believe in themselves through learning to make themselves a priority and to truly understand that they matter.

