For Immediate Release:

February 1, 2021

Auditor Faber Announces January Auditor of State Award Recipients

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber is pleased to announce that the following entities received the Auditor of State Award for their clean audit reports.

Huron County Metropolitan Housing Authority (Huron County) Stark County Metropolitan Housing Authority (Stark County) Southwest Licking Community Water and Sewer District (Licking County) Lake County Educational Service Center (Lake County) Ashtabula County Technical and Career Center (Ashtabula County) Tri-Valley Local School District (Muskingum County) Greene County Educational Service Center (Greene County) Buckeye Joint Vocational School District (Tuscarawas County) Jefferson County Educational Service Center (Jefferson County) Lima-Allen Regional Planning Commission (Allen County) Champion Local School District (Trumbull County) Consortium of Northwest Ohio (Henry County) Marion Metropolitan Housing Authority (Marion County) Discovery Academy (Lucas County) Delaware Area Career Center (Delaware County) Findlay Digital Academy (Hancock County) Madeira City School District (Hamilton County) Teays Valley Local School District (Pickaway County) Clermont County Educational Service Center (Clermont County) Edison Local School District (Jefferson County) James A. Garfield Local School District (Portage County) North College Hill City School District (Hamilton County) Sciotoville Community School (Scioto County) Three Rivers Local School District (Hamilton County) Auburn Vocational School District (Lake County) Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District (Cuyahoga County) Horizon Science Academy - Columbus Middle School (Franklin County) Horizon Science Academy - Dayton Downtown (Montgomery County) Horizon Science Academy - Dayton High School (Montgomery County) Global Impact STEM Academy (Clark County) Metro Early College High School (Franklin County) Rootstown Local School District (Portage County) Springfield Preparatory and Fitness Academy (Clark County) Tallmadge City School District (Summit County) U.S. Grant Joint Vocational School District (Clermont County) Forest Hills Local School District (Hamilton County) Bio-Med Science Academy STEM School (Portage County) Buckeye Online School for Success (Columbiana County) Butler County Educational Service Center (Butler County) Garaway Local School District (Tuscarawas County) Mahoning County High School (Mahoning County) Northwestern Local School District (Clark County) Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School (Lawrence County)

The Auditor’s office presents the Auditor of State Award to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:

The entity must file financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office by the statutory due date, without extension, via the Hinkle System and in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles);

The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weakness, significant deficiencies, Uniform Guidance (Single Audit) findings or questioned costs;

The entity’s management letter contains no comment related to: Ethics referrals Questioned costs less than the threshold per the Uniform Guidance Lack of timely annual financial report submission Bank reconciliation issues Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit in accordance with Uniform Guidance Findings for recovery less than $500 Public meetings or public records issues

The entity has no other financial or other concerns

Full copies of these reports are available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644 - 1111