Anglers can see Chinook fishing season proposals and comment starting Feb. 11

Fish and Game will be setting new seasons for upcoming spring Chinook fisheries in March, and gathering public input on the upcoming season proposals. Anglers will be able to see the proposals starting Feb. 11. 

The easiest way for the public to view and comment on the proposed seasons is online at idfg.idaho.gov/chinook. Proposals will be posted on Feb. 11, and the comment period will be open from Feb. 11-21. 

The public comment process will include a virtual open house hosted by Fish and Game on Thursday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. MST. 

Fisheries staff will give an overview of forecasts and season proposals for each of the state’s Chinook salmon fisheries, and discuss a number of important topics in salmon management. There will be a question and answer session for each fishery, as well as an “open” salmon fishery question and answer session at the end of the meeting. 

After reviewing anglers’ feedback and agency goals along with angler comments, season proposals will be presented to the Commission at the meeting in Nampa on March 17-18. 

Fisheries managers typically propose seasons based run forecasts and then adjust accordingly when they get a better understanding of the actual run sizes based on fish counts at the Columbia and Snake river dams.

