DEPARTMENT OF ACCOUNTING AND GENERAL SERVICES NEWS RELEASE: REQUEST FOR INTEREST FOR NEW OCCC RELEASED

Posted on Feb 1, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

HONOLULU – The State of Hawaii has made available a Request for Interest (RFI) for the planned development of a new Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC).  The current OCCC, operated by the Department of Public Safety (PSD), is beset by a declining physical plant and a lack of space for inmate programs and services.  A new facility needed to meet current and future requirements.  Assisting PSD is the Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS) which issued the RFI to determine interest in a possible future procurement.  The information, input, and expressions of interest received from respondents to the RFI will refine assumptions and expectations regarding the planning, procurement and eventual delivery of the new OCCC.  The RFI process is being conducted according to the following schedule:

  • RFI issued:                                                                                               January 29, 2021
  • Deadline for submitting written questions about RFI:                    5:00 PM (HST), February 12, 2021
  • Responses to RFI questions issued:                                                    No later than February 23, 2021
  • Deadline for submitting RFI responses:                                             5:00 PM (HST), March 12 2021

The RFI and additional project-related information is available on the OCCC Future Plans website (http://dps.hawaii.gov/occc-future-plans/).  A remote webinar (9:00 AM HST, February 9, 2021) will be held to describe plans for the new OCCC, present the RFI, share project-related information, review the information being sought, and other related topics.

The RFI is not intended to initiate a solicitation for OCCC development nor does it represent a commitment by the State of Hawaii to proceed with a solicitation in the future.  Responses to this RFI are not a prerequisite to participating in future solicitations and do not constitute a commitment to include Respondent firms in latter stages of the process.  Responses to this RFI are the sole method by which expressions of interest concerning the new OCCC will be considered.

# # #

For Information Contact:

Joseph M. Earing, Chief

Planning Branch, Public Works Division

Department of Accounting and General Services

Email: [email protected]

