HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Feb. 1, 2021

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

Daily Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates

The chart below will be included in the Daily News Digest, Monday-Friday. A weekly summary with final vaccination numbers will be included each Wednesday.

90 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

DOH reports 90 new cases of coronavirus today. There were no additional deaths.

This report includes cases up until Saturday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website at noon each day at hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Jan. 30, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 57 20,980 Hawai‘i 7 2,169 Maui 19 1,753 Kaua‘i 1 179 Moloka‘i 0 25 Lānaʻi 0 107 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 6 730 Total Cases 90 25,943++ Deaths 0 410

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 1/26/21 – Hawai‘i-2, Maui-14, O‘ahu-59, Kaua’i‘-0

++As a result of updated information, one case from Maui was recategorized to out-of-state.

Department of Labor and Industrial Relations :

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Extensions Update

DLIR announced over the weekend that programming updates and federal funding have allowed the department to offer a choice of either Extended Benefits (EB20) or Pandemic Unemployment Emergency Compensation (PEUC) for claimants who filed for EB20 between Dec. 15, 2020 and Dec. 28, 2020. The Continued Assistance Act (CAA) was signed into law extending Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act unemployment provisions last month. The department has already sent emails to claimants who filed in that time frame. The claimants will have until Friday, Feb. 5 at 5:30 p.m. to choose one of the two options. Those who do not respond will automatically be processed for EB20. To view more:

https://labor.hawaii.gov/blog/news/unemployment-insurance-benefits-extensions-update/

Department of Public Safety :

Inmate and Staff Testing Continues

The Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) reported one (1) positive staff member result and 12 negative staff member results. The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center reported 21 negative inmate results. The Maui Community Correctional Center reported one (1) positive inmate result and one (1) negative inmate result. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:

http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

6,997 Passengers Arrive on Sunday

Yesterday, a total of 6,997 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 3,432 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,155 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

