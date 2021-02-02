Sales for Colorful SAIEN Masking Tape Set to Begin in USA for the First Time

SAIEN, Which Is Fun to Look at and Use, Adds Color to Your Life

/EIN News/ -- SHIKOKUCHUO, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Kamiiso Sansyo Co.,Ltd. will begin the sale of SAIEN Masking Tape, a stationery for hobbies and crafts in the United States starting from 1st January 2021. Made using the washi paper from Japan, SAIEN Masking Tape has the transparency, feel, and texture of the paper accentuate and comes in a wide variety of designs, such as vegetables, food, simple designs, and animals, that users can select based on their situation.

Speaking about the sale, Kiyokazu Onishi, the President of the company emphasized the new approach taken by the company in developing the masking tape.

“SAIEN Masking Tape was created in 2016. Given that our company has carried many washi paper products for many years, we thought that we could create an interesting product with high added value using our experience. We can create products with various designs, as we have numerous connections with watercolor painters, kimono designers in Kyoto, and expressive illustrators.”

SAIEN Masking Tape can be used to accessorize notebooks and diaries. It can also be used in wrapping and the decoration of products, gifts and novelties. It comes in a wide variety such as 15mm×10m and 20mm×7m with a price tag of 260 JPY (Excluding Tax).

About Kamiiso Sansyo Co.,Ltd.

Kamiiso Sansyo Co.,Ltd.was founded in 1926 in Shikokuchuo, Ehime as a local wholesaler of washi paper. It started manufacturing isho bunko-shi paper to put kimono in by utilizing the benefits of the production area in 1960. Since then, it has strived to create place mats, coasters, masking tape, and other appealing paper products since producing the “Ace Label” sticker for supermarkets to promote sales in 1982.

For inquiries from customers and the press regarding this release, please contact:

Global brand Inc. / JAPAN

+81-80-9644-4222

Website: http://globalbrand.co.jp/usa/

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/Global-Brand-102715218383091?_rdc=1&_rdr

Instagram: https://instagram.com/global.brand_

For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/sales-for-colorful-saien-masking-tape-set-to-begin-in-usa-for-the-first-time-2.html

Media Company: Global Brand, Inc. Media Name: Takahiro Yamada Media Phone: +81-(0)52-686-2095. Media Email: support@globalbrand.co.jp