/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, USA, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics and Analysis, 2021

ERYtech Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Galera Therapeutics, Propanc and several other key companies are set to transform the Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline landscape in the coming years.

DelveInsight’s, “Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Insights, 2021” report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in the Advanced Pancreatic Cancer pipeline landscape. It comprises Advanced Pancreatic Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Advanced Pancreatic Cancer therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and further highlights the inactive Advanced Pancreatic Cancer pipeline products.





Key Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Report Highlights

ERYtech Pharma is developing a pipeline of product candidates for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company’s primary aim is on developing product candidates, which target the altered metabolism of cancer cells by stripping them of amino acids vital for their growth and survival.

ERYtech Pharma is developing a pipeline of product candidates for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's primary aim is on developing product candidates, which target the altered metabolism of cancer cells by stripping them of amino acids vital for their growth and survival. In April 2020, ERYtech Pharma announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had permitted eryaspase Fast Track Designation to develop second-line treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

ERYtech Pharma in September 2018, initiated a randomized, phase III study of Eryaspase in combination with chemotherapy versus chemotherapy alone as 2nd-line treatment of patients with Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma. The trial is expected to be completed in April 2021.

In March 2017, ERYtech Pharma announced positive topline results from its Phase 2b clinical study evaluating its product candidate, eryaspase (GRASPA), combined with chemotherapy for the treatment of second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Eryaspase is in phase III clinical development to treat second-line pancreatic cancer and in phase II for the treatment of first-line triple-negative breast cancer.

In October 2020, Galera Therapeutics announced interim data from Pilot Phase 1 /2 trial of GC1149 in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy showed improved overall survival in patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Approximately 100+ key companies such as ERYtech Pharma, GSK, Galera Therapeutics, Propanc, and many others are developing Advanced Pancreatic Cancer therapies.





Advanced Pancreatic Cancer means cancer has spread from where it started or has come back sometime after treatment (recurrence). Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Treatment is usually chemotherapy. Chemotherapy travels via the bloodstream to reach cancer cells, which are in many places throughout the body. This treatment may reduce the tumors or impede their growth and may benefit patients to live longer.





Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics

Eryaspase by ERYtech Pharma

The lead product candidate, Eryaspase consists of L-asparaginase encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells, targets the cancer cell’s altered asparagine and glutamine metabolism. Eryaspase is in phase III clinical development for the second-line pancreatic cancer treatment and in phase II for first-line triple-negative breast cancer treatment. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS platform that utilises a novel technology to encapsulate drug substances inside red blood cells, ERYtech develops a pipeline of product candidates for patients with high unmet medical needs.

Scope of Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players : 100+ Key Companies

Prominent Players: ERYtech Pharma, GSK, Galera Therapeutics, Propanc , and many others.

, and many others. Key Drugs Profiles: 100+ Pro ducts

Phases:

Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)

Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Therapies (Phase II)

Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Therapies (Phase I)

Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Therapies Pre-clinical stage and Discovery candidates

Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Molecule Types:

Small molecule

Gene therapy

Stem cell therapy

Mechanism of Action:

Protease inhibitors

Immunomodulatory

Multiple kinase inhibitor

Route of Administration:

Oral

Inhalation

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Product Types:

Monotherapy

Combination





Key Questions regarding Current Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Advanced Pancreatic Cancer treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Advanced Pancreatic Cancer?

How many Advanced Pancreatic Cancer emerging therapies are in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late stages of development for the treatment of Advanced Pancreatic Cancer?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and major licensing activities that will impact the Advanced Pancreatic Cancer market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Advanced Pancreatic Cancer?

What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Advanced Pancreatic Cancer therapies?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Advanced Pancreatic Cancer?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies for the treatment of Advanced Pancreatic Cancer?





Table of Contents

1 Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Introduction 2 Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Executive Summary 3 Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Overview 4 Advanced Pancreatic Cancer: Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5 Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics 5.1 Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Late Stage Products (Phase III) 5.1.1 Eryaspase: ERYtech Pharma 5.2 Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 5.2.1 GSK 2256098: GSK 5.3 Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Early Stage Products (Phase I/II) 5.3.1 GC4419: Galera Therapeutics, Inc. 6 Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Preclinical Stage Products 6.1 PRP-DCM: Propanc 7 Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Therapeutic Assessment 8 Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Inactive Products 9 Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 10 Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Key Companies 11 Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Key Products 12 Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Unmet Needs 13 Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers 14 Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Future Perspectives and Conclusion 15 Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Analyst Views 16 Appendix 17 About DelveInsight



































































About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

