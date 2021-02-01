Fortune Names Apache Corporation One of the World’s Most Admired Companies

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) has been named by FORTUNE magazine as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies.

“We are honored to be recognized by FORTUNE for the fourth consecutive year as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies. I congratulate our team of outstanding employees – hard-working individuals committed to responsibly producing energy to help elevate lives around the world,” said John. J. Christmann IV, Apache’s chief executive officer and president.

To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed. For a complete list of rankings, visit fortune.com.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. Apache posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com. Specific information concerning Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at investor.apachecorp.com.