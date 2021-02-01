Mitake Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Announces the Introduction of Rice Tempura Flour to the United States Marke

Mitake Food Industry is a leading manufacturer and distributor of rice flour in Japan. And the milling technology expert has announced the launch of its new product, Rice Tempura Flour in the United States of America from January 1st, 2021.

As a food company with more than 60 years of industry experience and operation in the Japanese landscape, Mitake is endowed with rich food culture and it has taken it upon itself to preserve this tradition for many generations to come.

The Japanese milling company is very popular for the way it transforms nature’s bounty into edible, nutritious food. Mitake manufactures several food products and some of these are part of what the company will launch in the United States this January.

The first product to be launched by Mitake is Rice Tempura Flour, an easy-to-use, non-glutinous rice flour. The product was milled and carefully packaged to be released in the US with a sell-by date of 12 months.

Rice Tempura flour is packaged in 200g x 12 specifications so that it can be handy for users. The rice flour is non-glutinous and requires no extra eggs from consumers when they want to prepare it. It comes as a low-carb product and it is aluminum-free so consumers don’t have to be afraid of excess food minerals in the product.



Mitake makes the Rice Tempura Flour crispy in a baking powder form with an emulsifier, soy, and modified starch as ingredients. More so, potential consumers in the United States will enjoy the product because it is a better alternative to wheat flour in that it has 55% less oil absorbency.

Moreover, the Rice Tempura Flour maintains its crispy texture when hot and even after cooling. The product is certified to be non-gluten flour, hence consumers in the US can trust the product when it launches.

Amazon Product Link:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0091J5ZZQ





About Mitake Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd..

For more than 60 years since its establishment in 1952, our company has been delivering a variety of goods, mainly processed agricultural products, for both commercial and home use.

With three group companies in Japan, we will continue to contribute to the food culture both in Japan and overseas with our ability to develop products that meet the needs of the times, such as the development of gluten-free rice flour mixes, all the while preserving traditional food products such as sesame seeds, roasted soybean flour, barley tea, non-gluten rice flour, and glutinous rice flour.

Company Profile

Company Name: Mitake Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd..

Headquarters: 1-5-7 Honcho, Toda, Saitama Prefecture

Representative: Hideyuki Takeuchi, President, and Chief Executive Officer

Established: June 1952

URL: https://mitake-shokuhin.co.jp/ and http://official.mitake-shokuhin.co.jp/

Business Details: Manufacturing and distribution of rice flour, sesame seeds, non-gluten rice flour, barley tea, roasted soybean flour, glutinous rice flour, pickling agents, and assorted confectionery ingredients





Contact information for inquiries from customers and press regarding this release

Globalbrand Inc. / JAPAN

Asian Product Div.

+81-80-9644-4222

Website:http://globalbrand.co.jp/usa/

Facebook: facebook.com/Global-Brand-102715218383091?_rdc=1&_rdr

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/global.brand_

Please make sure to contact us with the above contact information.

For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/mitake-food-manufacturing-co-ltd-announces-the-introduction-of-rice-tempura-flour-to-the-united-states-market-2.html

Media Company: Global Brand, Inc. Media Name: Takahiro Yamada Media Phone: +81-(0)52-686-2095. Media Email: support@globalbrand.co.jp