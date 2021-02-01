Global Calcium Pantothenate Market Is Expected to Reach USD 348.74 Million by 2028 : Fior Markets

Calcium Pantothenate Market by Grade (Pharmaceutical Grade, Food Grade), Form (Capsule, Liquid, Powder, Tablet), Sales Channel (Online, Offline), End-Use (Nutraceuticals& Animal Feed, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global calcium pantothenate market is expected to grow from USD 247.11 million in 2020 to USD 348.74 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

There are certain key factors that are driving the growth of the global calcium pantothenate market. Some of them include rising demand for nutraceuticals for healthy nerve & cell functioning, focus on preventing gastrointestinal & muscle coordination complexities, the rising popularity of veganism, and increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of calcium D-pantothenate.

Calcium pantothenate is odorless, highly soluble in water, and bitter in taste. It is a salt that plays a vital role in the functioning of the nervous system and has been observed to enhance stamina, memory, and skin health. It is commercially sold as vitamin B5 supplements. It is broadly used in the cosmetics industry to treat skin conditions like acne. Europe is a major region of the global calcium pantothenate market. Nations like the United Kingdom, Germany, and Spain are seeing a growing client base owing to the expanding nutraceuticals penetration in the region.

With the outbreak of a global pandemic, many have faced salary cuts and job losses. Covid-19 has become a threat to the entire world's economy and has negatively impacted all kinds of markets, including the calcium pantothenate market. With less disposable income and broken supply chains, the market's growth is expected to slow down. Due to consumer preference for natural products, many people choose herbal supplements over calcium D-pantothenate supplements.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419147/request-sample

Key players operating in the global calcium pantothenate market include Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Shandong Hwatson Biochem, Alfa Aesar GmbH & Co KG., Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Avnochem Limited, Yifan Pharmaceutical, Shandong Xinfa Pharmaceutical, BASF, and Hebei Jingye Group, among others. To gain a significant market share in the global calcium pantothenate market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships. Alfa Aesar GmbH & Co KG. and Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd are some of the biggest manufacturers and suppliers of calcium pantothenate in the global market.

For instance, SkinB5 Pty Ltd expanded its activities in New Zealand in 2017 by opening its subsidiary- Pharmaceutical Services Ltd. in the country. SkinB5 Pty Ltd is a health supplement provider that sells calcium pantothenate derived supplements for skin complexities.

Pharmaceutical grade dominated the market and held the largest market share of 59.2% in the year 2020

Based on grade, the global market has been divided into pharmaceutical grade and food grade. Pharmaceutical grade dominated the market and held the largest market share of 59.2% in the year 2020. Pharmaceutical grade refers to a supplement that has a purity of 99% or above of its active ingredient.

Powder segment leads the market and is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.2% during the projected timeframe 2021-2028

The form segment has been categorized into capsule, liquid, powder, and tablet. The powder segment leads the market and is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.2% during the projected timeframe 2021-2028. The primary reasons behind the high growth rate of this segment are the rising calcium D-pantothenate powder demand from athletes & bodybuilders and its mixability with drinks such as milk.

Online leads the market and is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.7% during the projected timeframe 2021-2028

On the basis of sales channel, the calcium pantothenate market has been segmented into online and offline. The online segment leads the market and is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.7% during the projected timeframe 2021-2028. The is due to the rising preference for online shopping among young people due to internet & smartphone penetration, a booming e-commerce sector, 24/7 availability of stock, convenience, quick home delivery, competitive pricing, and ease of shopping.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/calcium-pantothenate-market-by-grade-pharmaceutical-grade-food-419147.html

Nutraceuticals & animal feed dominated the market and held the largest market share of 26.1% in the year 2020

The end-use segment includes nutraceuticals & animal feed, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, and others. The nutraceuticals & animal feed dominated the market and held the largest market share of 26.1% in the year 2020. Numerous health benefits of calcium pantothenate have been observed in people who partake in high performance and high demanding physical activities such as sports & bodybuilding.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Calcium Pantothenate Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global calcium pantothenate market has been classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The North America region accounted for the major market share of 37.4% in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. The large share of this segment is attributed to key factors such as the high penetration of calcium pantothenate based nutraceuticals and the high popularity of dietary & nutrient supplements in the region. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2021-2028. This growth is primarily due to the increasing demand for vegan health supplements because of a large vegetarian population in countries such as India and Nepal.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/419147

About the report:

The global calcium pantothenate market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Million), volume (K Units), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=419147&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com





















To Know More Market Research Reports and Industry Analysis, Visit our Associate Website: https://marketandresearch.biz



Related Reports

Inactivated Polio and Rabies Vaccines Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/inactivated-polio-and-rabies-vaccines-market-by-vaccine-418281.html

Atrial Fibrillation Drugs Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/atrial-fibrillation-drugs-market-by-atrial-fibrillation-type-418211.html

Pneumococcal Testing Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/pneumococcal-testing-market-by-method-molecular-diagnostics-immunodiagnostics-418302.html

Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/dried-blood-spot-collection-cards-market-by-application-418485.html