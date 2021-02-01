Corcept Therapeutics to Announce Preliminary Selected Financial Results, Provide Corporate Update and Host Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) today announced it will report its preliminary 2020 fourth quarter and full-year financial results and provide a corporate update on February 8, 2021. The company will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).



Conference Call Information

To participate, dial 1-833-693-0540 (United States) or 1-661-407-1581 (internationally) approximately 15 minutes before the start of the call. The conference ID number is 9289307.

For access to the call in “listen-only” mode, click this link and provide the requested information. The link will be active 15 minutes prior to the call’s scheduled start time.

About Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated

Corcept is a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol. Korlym® was the first drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for patients with Cushing’s syndrome. Corcept has discovered a large portfolio of proprietary compounds that selectively modulate the effects of cortisol. The company owns extensive United States and foreign intellectual property covering the composition of its selective cortisol modulators and the use of cortisol modulators to treat a variety of serious disorders.

