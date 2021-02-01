Woodward Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

/EIN News/ -- FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) today reported financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2021. (All amounts are presented on an as reported (U.S. GAAP) basis unless otherwise indicated. All per share amounts are presented on a fully diluted basis. All comparisons are made to the same period of the prior year unless otherwise stated.)



First Quarter Overview

Net sales were $538 million, compared to $720 million, a decrease of 25 percent.

were both $42 million, or $0.64 per share. For the first quarter of fiscal 2020, net earnings were $53 million, or $0.83 per share, and adjusted net earnings were $71 million, or $1.10 per share. Net cash provided by operating activities was $147 million compared to $27 million. Free cash flow1 and adjusted free cash flow1 were both $139 million. For the first quarter of fiscal 2020, free cash flow was $10 million and adjusted free cash flow was $29 million.



“The first quarter of 2021 showed signs of stabilization in our markets, however, the impact of COVID-19 remains an ever-present risk to the world’s economy. In Aerospace, passenger traffic volume, although depressed, was fairly steady over the quarter and defense spending remained solid. Our Industrial segment continues to be pressured due to weak oil and gas markets globally as well as the pandemic,” said Thomas A. Gendron, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Woodward. “We still see a significant amount of uncertainty and volatility in our markets. We remain focused on operational excellence, delivering value to our shareholders, and positioning Woodward to capitalize upon future market opportunities as they emerge.”

First Quarter Company Results

Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were $538 million, compared to $720 million for the first quarter of last year, a decrease of 25 percent.

Net earnings and adjusted net earnings were both $42 million, or $0.64 per share, for the first quarter of 2021. For the first quarter of fiscal 2020, net earnings were $53 million, or $0.83 per share, and adjusted net earnings were $71 million, or $1.10 per share.

EBIT1 and adjusted EBIT1 were both $56 million for the first quarter of 2021. For the first quarter of fiscal 2020, EBIT was $70 million and adjusted EBIT was $94 million.

The effective tax rate and the adjusted effective tax rate1 were both 12.6 percent for the first quarter of 2021. For the first quarter of 2020, the effective tax rate was 13.3 percent and the adjusted effective tax rate was 17.1 percent.

Segment Results

Aerospace

Aerospace segment net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were $322 million, compared to $474 million for the first quarter a year ago, a decrease of 32 percent.

Aerospace sales for the quarter continued to be impacted by the prolonged downward pressure on passenger travel caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Commercial OEM and aftermarket both declined significantly year-over-year. We continue to have a strong defense backlog, although defense aftermarket, and to a lesser extent defense OEM, experienced slight declines compared to the prior year quarter.

Segment earnings for the first quarter of 2021 were $46 million, compared to $93 million for the first quarter of last year. Segment earnings as a percent of segment net sales were 14.4 percent for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 19.6 percent in the same quarter of the prior year. The decline in segment earnings was a result of lower volume, partially offset by cost reduction initiatives.

Industrial

Industrial segment net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were $216 million, compared to $246 million for the first quarter a year ago, a decrease of 12 percent. For the first quarter of 2020, Industrial segment net sales excluding renewable power systems and related businesses1 (“RPS”) were $218 million. RPS was divested on April 30, 2020. Foreign currency exchange rates had a favorable impact on Industrial sales of approximately $9 million for the quarter.

Industrial sales for the first quarter of 2021 declined primarily due to the divestiture of RPS, a weak oil and gas market and the continued impact of the pandemic, which was partially offset by strong demand in the quarter for China natural gas engines.

Industrial segment earnings for the first quarter of 2021 were $33 million, or 15.2 percent of segment net sales, compared to $28 million, or 11.5 percent of segment net sales for the prior year quarter. Industrial segment earnings increased primarily as a result of cost reduction initiatives.

Industrial segment earnings of $33 million for the first quarter of 2021 were up compared to $26 million of Industrial segment earnings excluding RPS1, or 11.9 percent of Industrial segment sales excluding RPS, for the same period last year.

Nonsegment

Nonsegment expenses and adjusted nonsegment expenses1 were both $23 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. For the first quarter of 2020, nonsegment expenses were $51 million and adjusted nonsegment expenses were $27 million. Nonsegment expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were favorably impacted by cost reduction initiatives.

Cash Flow and Financial Position

Net cash provided by operating activities for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $147 million, compared to $27 million for the prior year. Payments for property, plant, and equipment for the first quarter of 2021 were $7 million, compared to $17 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow for the first quarter of 2021 were both $139 million. For the first quarter of 2020, free cash flow was $10 million and adjusted free cash flow was $29 million. The increase in free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow was primarily related to aggressive cost control, effective working capital management and lower capital expenditures.

Total debt was $747 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $1.11 billion at December 31, 2019. Debt-to-EBITDA1 leverage at December 31, 2020, was 1.7 times EBITDA, compared to 2.0 times EBITDA at December 31, 2019.

Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook

The dynamic and volatile nature of the COVID-19 global pandemic has continued to cause uncertainty in many of our markets. While the ongoing rollout of vaccines across the globe has begun, new viral variants and regional resurgences make forecasting the future of our business challenging in the near-term. Given this uncertainty, and the protracted nature of this crisis, we will continue to withhold financial guidance, although we are encouraged that ongoing stabilization will lead to recovery across the globe.

“At Woodward, we are steadfast in our focus to maintain the strong financial position of our company as we navigate unprecedented economic volatility,” said Mr. Gendron. “Thanks to the deliberate management of our cash flow and balance sheet, Woodward is well positioned to emerge stronger from this global crisis and continue to generate increasing value for our shareholders.”

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is an independent designer, manufacturer, and service provider of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. The company's innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, and motion control systems help customers offer cleaner, more reliable, and more efficient equipment. Our customers include leading original equipment manufacturers and end users of their products. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited - in thousands except per share amounts) Three-Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Net sales $ 537,619 $ 720,355 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 401,640 534,917 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 56,111 62,045 Research and development costs 31,996 36,846 Impairment of assets sold - 37,902 Interest expense 8,906 9,009 Interest income (495 ) (487 ) Other (income) expense, net (8,123 ) (21,425 ) Total costs and expenses 490,035 658,807 Earnings before income taxes 47,584 61,548 Income taxes 6,014 8,175 Net earnings $ 41,570 $ 53,373 Earnings per share amounts: Basic earnings per share $ 0.66 $ 0.86 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.64 $ 0.83 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 62,812 61,991 Diluted 64,892 64,673 Cash dividends per share paid to Woodward common stockholders $ 0.08125 $ 0.1625





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited - in thousands) December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 201,881 $ 153,270 Accounts receivable 509,721 537,987 Inventories 445,463 437,943 Income taxes receivable 34,092 28,879 Other current assets 55,397 52,786 Total current assets 1,246,554 1,210,865 Property, plant, and equipment, net 986,030 997,415 Goodwill 821,609 808,252 Intangible assets, net 619,721 606,711 Deferred income tax assets 13,970 14,658 Other assets 271,621 265,435 Total assets $ 3,959,505 $ 3,903,336 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 1,623 $ 101,634 Accounts payable 158,568 134,242 Income taxes payable 11,987 4,662 Accrued liabilities 155,932 151,794 Total current liabilities 328,110 392,332 Long-term debt, less current portion 745,464 736,849 Deferred income tax liabilities 168,181 163,573 Other liabilities 654,288 617,905 Total liabilities 1,896,043 1,910,659 Stockholders’ equity 2,063,462 1,992,677 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,959,505 $ 3,903,336





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - in thousands) Three-Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 146,725 $ 27,445 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for purchase of property, plant, and equipment (7,263 ) (17,232 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 48 18,809 Payments for purchases of short-term investments (2,740 ) (2 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (9,955 ) 1,575 Cash flows from financing activities: Cash dividends paid (5,102 ) (10,064 ) Proceeds from sales of treasury stock 10,855 7,558 Borrowings on revolving lines of credit and short-term borrowings 74,400 461,633 Payments on revolving lines of credit and short-term borrowings (74,400 ) (441,500 ) Payments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations (100,395 ) (439 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (94,642 ) 17,188 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 6,483 2,727 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 48,611 48,935 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 153,270 99,073 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 201,881 $ 148,008





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries SEGMENT NET SALES AND EARNINGS (Unaudited - in thousands) Three-Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Net sales: Aerospace $ 321,667 $ 473,925 Industrial 215,952 246,430 Total consolidated net sales $ 537,619 $ 720,355 Segment earnings*: Aerospace $ 46,466 $ 92,911 As a percent of segment net sales 14.4 % 19.6 % Industrial 32,888 28,230 As a percent of segment net sales 15.2 % 11.5 % Total segment earnings 79,354 121,141 Nonsegment expenses (23,359 ) (51,071 ) EBIT 55,995 70,070 Interest expense, net (8,411 ) (8,522 ) Consolidated earnings before income taxes $ 47,584 $ 61,548 *This schedule reconciles segment earnings, which exclude certain costs, to consolidated earnings before taxes. Payments for property, plant and equipment $ 7,263 $ 17,232 Depreciation expense $ 22,608 $ 22,546





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS1 (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts) Three-Months Ended Three-Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Before Income Tax Net of Income Tax Per Share, Net of Income Tax Before Income Tax Net of Income Tax Per Share, Net of Income Tax Earnings (U.S. GAAP) $ 47,584 $ 41,570 $ 0.64 $ 61,548 $ 53,373 $ 0.83 Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments: Gain on sale of Duarte property - - - (13,522 ) (10,175 ) (0.16 ) Impairment of long-lived assets held for sale - - - 37,902 28,016 0.43 Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments - - - 24,380 17,841 0.27 Adjusted earnings (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 47,584 $ 41,570 $ 0.64 $ 85,928 $ 71,214 $ 1.10





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO EBIT1 AND ADJUSTED EBIT1 (Unaudited - in thousands) Three-Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Net earnings (U.S. GAAP) $ 41,570 $ 53,373 Income taxes 6,014 8,175 Interest expense 8,906 9,009 Interest income (495 ) (487 ) EBIT (Non-U.S. GAAP) 55,995 70,070 Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments* - 24,380 Adjusted EBIT (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 55,995 $ 94,450 *See Reconciliation of Earnings to Adjusted Earnings1 tables above for the list of Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments made in the applicable periods.





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO EBITDA1 AND ADJUSTED EBITDA1 (Unaudited - in thousands) Three-Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Net earnings (U.S. GAAP) $ 41,570 $ 53,373 Income taxes 6,014 8,175 Interest expense 8,906 9,009 Interest income (495 ) (487 ) Amortization of intangible assets 10,469 9,905 Depreciation expense 22,608 22,546 EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP) 89,072 102,521 Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments* - 24,380 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 89,072 $ 126,901 *See Reconciliation of Earnings to Adjusted Earnings1 tables above for the list of Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments made in the applicable periods.





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT NET SALES

EXCLUDING RENEWABLE POWER SYSTEMS AND RELATED BUSINESSES1 (Unaudited - in thousands) Three-Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Industrial segment net sales $ 215,952 $ 246,430 Renewable power systems and related businesses sales - 28,566 Industrial segment net sales excluding renewable power systems and related businesses $ 215,952 $ 217,864





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT EARNINGS

EXCLUDING RENEWABLE POWER SYSTEMS AND RELATED BUSINESSES1 (Unaudited - in thousands) Three-Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Industrial segment earnings $ 32,888 $ 28,230 Renewable power systems and related businesses earnings - 2,247 Industrial segment earnings excluding renewable power systems and related businesses $ 32,888 $ 25,983





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NONSEGMENT EXPENSES TO ADJUSTED NONSEGMENT EXPENSES1 (Unaudited - in thousands) Three-Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Nonsegment expenses (U.S. GAAP) $ 23,359 $ 51,071 Gain on sale of Duarte property - 13,522 Impairment of long-lived assets held for sale - (37,902 ) Adjusted nonsegment expenses (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 23,359 $ 26,691





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW1 AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW1 (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts) Three-Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 146,725 $ 27,445 Payments for property, plant, and equipment (7,263 ) (17,232 ) Free cash flow (Non-U.S. GAAP) 139,462 10,213 Cash proceeds from the sale of the Duarte facility - 18,767 Adjusted free cash flow (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 139,462 $ 28,980

1 Adjusted and Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures : Adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted effective tax rate, Industrial segment sales excluding RPS, Industrial segment earnings excluding RPS, and adjusted nonsegment expenses exclude, as applicable, (i) the gain on sale of assets associated with the sale of the Company’s real property, (ii) the charge from the impairment of assets held for sale, (iii) renewable power systems and related businesses sales, and (iv) renewable power systems and related businesses earnings. Woodward believes that these items are short-term costs/benefits or are otherwise not related to the ongoing operations of the business and therefore, uses them to illustrate more clearly how the underlying business of Woodward is performing. Adjusted free cash flow is free cash flow (defined below) plus the cash proceeds from the sale of real property at our former Duarte operations. Management believes these adjustments to free cash flow better portrays Woodward’s operating performance.

EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes), EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted net earnings, adjusted net earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted effective tax rate, Industrial segment sales excluding RPS, Industrial segment earnings excluding RPS, and adjusted nonsegment expenses are financial measures not prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP). Management uses EBIT and adjusted EBIT to evaluate Woodward’s operating performance without the impacts of financing and tax related considerations. Management uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in evaluating Woodward’s operating performance, making business decisions, including developing budgets, managing expenditures, forecasting future periods, and evaluating capital structure impacts of various strategic scenarios. Management also uses free cash flow, which is derived from net cash provided by or used in operating activities less payments for property, plant, and equipment, as well as adjusted free cash flow (as described above), in reviewing the financial performance of Woodward’s various business segments and evaluating cash generation levels. Securities analysts, investors, and others frequently use EBIT, EBITDA and free cash flow in their evaluation of companies, particularly those with significant property, plant, and equipment, and intangible assets that are subject to amortization. The use of any of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because EBIT, EBITDA, adjusted EBIT, and adjusted EBITDA exclude certain financial information compared with net earnings, the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, users of this financial information should consider the information that is excluded. Free cash flow does not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Management’s calculations of EBIT, EBITDA, adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted nonsegment expenses, free cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

