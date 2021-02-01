Celebrating Black Voices, Past and Present, in The Palm Beaches

During Black History Month and beyond, Florida’s Cultural Capital® is spotlighting Black artists

/EIN News/ -- Lake Worth Beach, Fla., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black History Month is a time to honor, celebrate and amplify Black voices. The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and its many cultural partners are focused on equity and inclusion in the cultural sector. This month and throughout the season, enjoy a variety of exciting programs that celebrate the many achievements of people of color — from local artists to international jazz musicians, Civil Rights leaders and more.

Below is a selection of upcoming Black History Month programming and exhibitions in The Palm Beaches:

What: "Art Finds a Way"

Where: Norton Museum of Art (West Palm Beach)

Description: The exhibition features works by artists including Nina Chanel Abney, Kara Walker, Hank Willis Thomas, Faith Ringgold, and others, whose art references historic and personal experiences as well as popular culture and the media to address persistent contemporary issues of racial injustice. A section of the exhibition will be devoted to art that may be interpreted differently during this time, offering solace and reflection as we endure the COVID-19 pandemic, including work by Njideka Akunyili Crosby, Dan Flavin and Jaye Rhee.

When: Now through May 30, 2021

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $18; Seniors (60 and up): $15; Students with valid school ID: $5; Children 12 and under: Free





What: "Soul on Art: Ghosts of Africa"

Where: Lighthouse ArtCenter Gallery (Tequesta)

Description: This exhibit features paintings, sculptures and multimedia by Black and Brown artists in the world today, including Leonardo Drew, Adam Pendleton, William Kwamena-Poh, Ransome, Kara Walker and Purvis Young. It showcases the personal experience and cultural heritage of these artists. While some of the pieces are on loan from private collections, many are available for purchase.

When: Now through March 10, 2021

Cost: Free for members; $5 suggested donation for non-members





What: "City of Hope: Resurrection City and the Poor People’s Campaign"

Where: Historical Society of Palm Beach County (West Palm Beach)

Description: This exhibit honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s final and most ambitious vision that each U.S. citizen have equal access to economic opportunities and the American dream. It examines the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign, which was a grassroots, multiracial movement that drew thousands of people to Washington, D.C. for 43 days where demonstrators demanded social reforms while living in a tent city known as Resurrection City. This exhibit highlights protest signs and political buttons, as well as newly discovered photographs. It was organized by the Smithsonian and the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

When: Now through February 25, 2021

Cost: Free





What: "Jazz: The Joan Cartwright Collection"

Where: Spady Cultural Heritage Museum (Delray Beach)

Description: In its newest exhibition, the Spady Museum displays the art collection of local jazz veteran and historian/scholar Dr. Joan Cartwright, whose vault includes photos, paintings and artwork by Charles Mills, featuring Black jazz and blues musicians. The exhibit also features instruments and albums from local Delray Beach donors.

When: Through February 28, 2021

Cost: Free, donations welcome





What: New Wave Artist-In-Residence Program: Joiri Minaya

Where: Rosemary Square (West Palm Beach)

Description: Joiri Minaya, a Dominican-United Statesian, is a multi-disciplinary visual artist. Her works destabilize historic and contemporary representations of an imagined tropical identity. Minaya’s work explores the performativity of tropical identity as a product: the performance of labor, decoration, beauty, leisure, service and the (female, Brown, Black) body within it all.

When: February 15-March 31, 2021

Cost: Free





What: "Karibu: A Celebration of Black Artists in Palm Beach County"

Where: Cultural Council for Palm Beach County (Lake Worth Beach)

Description: Karibu (pronounced kah-ree-boo) means “welcome, come in” in Swahili. This celebratory concept of Black culture, not unlike the Southern tradition of Sunday dinner after church, invites everyone to embrace the journey of life and learn through the eyes and creativity of local Black artists. This Harlem Renaissance-style exhibition is intended to build cultural bridges (not walls) between different communities.

When: Now through March 13, 2021 (Tuesdays through Fridays)

Cost: Free

*If you plan on traveling, please note that cultural organizations in The Palm Beaches recognize that safety is a top priority for visitors. Palm Beach County currently has a local ordinance requiring facial coverings in public places, indoors or outdoors, wherever social distancing isn’t possible. Local cultural organizations also have specific guidelines right now to help keep guests safe, and many have signed The Palm Beaches Pledge, promising to follow guidelines from health and government officials to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep everyone safe. Please refer to each organization’s website for updates and details before visiting.

For information on virtual and in-person more happenings in The Palm Beaches, visit palmbeachculture.com/events.

