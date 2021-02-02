Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dr. Oyinkansola Jinadu Launches Dr. O.J. Speaks Podcast

Noted Author and Media Personality Inspires and Motivates

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Oyinkansola Jinadu, noted author of King of My Gifts, is pleased to announce the launch of the new podcast, Dr O. J. Speaks. As a well-known media personality and talk show host, Dr. O.J. appeals to loyal viewers and reader-listeners because she celebrates real people who are beginning or reconsidering their journeys. The Doctor sees each person as an individual with talents, many untapped, who have a part to play and gifts to share. The podcast covers topics which range from God-given talents to living beyond one’s wildest dreams.

“Every soul has a purpose, and my goal is to give my readers and listeners tools by which they can be the authors of their own journeys,” said Dr. Jinadu. “I help people learn how to walk proudly on the path and recognize their authentic selves. So many of us are trained by society to become chameleons of a sort. One’s true self gets lost more and more as years go by. To be proactive and feel that you are making a good choice is a gift. I want my followers to know that they are a valued part of the world and belong here just as they are. Then, the fun part is to tap into their potential and see the world open up as they grow and exceed expectations.”

In Dr. O.J.’s book, King of My Gifts Dr. Jinadu’s message resonates with her audience as she encourages them to take personal risks and tap into special hopes and dreams. The goal is to then use her valuable advice and exercises, finding the motivation to achieve anything. Readers learn to take action and ownership of what they do best. It is important to sincerely feel that they are a part of the world and truly belong.

ABOUT DR. OYINKANSOLA JINADU
Dr. Oyinkansola Jinadu ‘Honeydrops’ is a philanthropist, public speaker, educator, author, entrepreneur, and mother of three boys. She obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Microbiology from the University of Lagos in Nigeria. She holds Master of Science in Psychology from the University of Phoenix, Arizona. She completed her Doctoral Degree of Philosophy in Humanities, from the United Graduate College and Seminary International.

Connect with Dr. Oyinkansola Jinadu Amazon.com, YouTube, and Anchor.fm as well as on Facebook, and Instagram.

KING OF MY GIFTS - Pre Book launch conversation with Pastor Darolyn Brock

