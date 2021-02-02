ImaginED Georgia Presents “Black Voices in ED Innovation” Virtual Speaker Series
At ImaginED Georgia, we believe that uncovering sustainable solutions is dependent on ensuring historically marginalized voices are amplified and represented among the individuals providing solutions.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of Black History Month, ImaginED Georgia, a Black-led education innovation nonprofit organization aiming to close Georgia’s K-12 achievement gap, is extending its inaugural “Black Voices in ED Innovation” virtual speaker series throughout February and beyond. The series will feature a different speaker every first and third Tuesday until May 4, 2021, with the next session taking place today, Feb. 2.
— Martin Chaplin, CEO of ImaginED Georgia
Through the multi-week series, ImaginED Georgia is continuing to amplify Black entrepreneurs who have made impacting contributions to EdTech. The purpose of the virtual series is to foster discussions around equitably innovative paths for Georgia’s education ecosystem as students, families, and teachers continue navigating digital learning. ImaginED Georgia aims to ensure conversations about education and student success intentionally address and involve diversity, equity, and inclusion, which are critical components in Georgia’s education landscape.
“Infusing innovation in education challenges us to problem solve from a different, more collaborative lens,” said Martin Chaplin, CEO of ImaginED Georgia. “However, problem-solving doesn’t stop there. At ImaginED Georgia, we believe that uncovering sustainable solutions is dependent on ensuring historically marginalized voices are amplified and represented, not only as the communities being affected but as the individuals providing solutions.”
Each of the “Black Voices in ED Innovation” sessions are free to join and begin at 6 p.m. ET. Those interested can RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/imagined-ga-30179957162 and follow ImaginED Georgia on Eventbrite for future events.
About ImaginED Georgia
Founded in 2019, ImaginED Georgia is a Georgia-based education innovation cluster (EdCluster/ EIC). The EdCluster aims to curate a local ecosystem of educators, innovators, investors, entrepreneurs, researchers, companies, and local education stakeholders to collaboratively address challenges in Georgia's K-12 education and leverage technology and innovation to produce equity-focused solutions for Georgia's diverse student populations. ImaginED Georgia's intent to help close Georgia's achievement gap is guided by seven core values: equity, innovation, design thinking, community, educator support, personalized solutions, and creating with Georgia in mind.
